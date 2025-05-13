Are Trains in Tokyo Safe for Women? A List of Women-Only Cars in Tokyo How to ride public transport safely and report an incident By Arden Kreuzer and Jessie Carbutt

Tokyo, Japan - 30 April, 2019: Metro train offer women only passengers car in Tokyo. Only women can use this car with pink sign.

Tokyo’s trains are among the safest and most efficient in the world, but like any major city, they aren’t immune to issues. Chikan (痴漢) is a term for gropers who take advantage of crowded trains. To counter this, many train lines in Tokyo and other big cities have designated women-only cars during peak hours, providing a safer space for female passengers. Many of them are even protected by train staff and security robots.

In this guide, we’ll cover which train lines have women-only cars, what times they operate and where to board. We’ll also go over what to do if you experience or see anything suspicious, so you can travel worry-free.

How Safe Are Tokyo’s Trains?

Overall, Tokyo is one of the safest cities in the world. In 2020, the murder rate in Tokyo was just 0.3 per 100,000 people, far lower than cities like New York. Crime on public transport is also significantly lower in Tokyo. However, chikan incidents are still a concern, with periodic reports of groping on packed trains.

​A 2024 survey by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government revealed that 56% of women and 15% of men in Tokyo have been groped on trains or in stations. Another study indicated that approximately 25% of women had experienced groping in the past three years, predominantly on trains rather than buses. The actual number is likely higher, since that’s only what has been reported.

To address this, women-only cars were introduced on trains to provide a safer environment for female passengers. These cars are typically available during rush hours and are also open to boys of elementary school age and younger, as well as passengers with disabilities. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police also actively encourages passengers to report any suspicious activity. If you ever feel unsafe, stay in a busy area, find a station staff member, and they will help you.

Complete List of Train Lines with Women-Only Cars in Tokyo

Below is a full breakdown of the train lines in Tokyo that offer women-only cars, including which car to board and what times they operate.

Tokyo Metro Lines

Line Section Women-Only Car Number Hours in Effect Chiyoda Line Entire line Car 1 7:10am – 9:30am (Weekdays) Hibiya Line All trains to Nakameguro Car 1 (last car) 7:30am – 9am (Weekdays) Tozai Line From Nishi-Funabashi to Otemachi Car 10 (first car) 6:57am – 9am (Weekdays) Yurakucho Line All trains to Shin-Kiba Car 1 (last car) First train – 9:30am (Weekdays) Hanzomon Line Entire line Towards Oshiage: Car 10 (last car)Towards Shibuya:

Car 1 (last car) First train – 9:30am (Weekdays) Fukutoshin Line From Wako City to Shibuya, from Shibuya to Ikebukuro Car 1 First train – 9:30am (Weekdays)

Note: The Ginza and Marunouchi Lines do not have women-only cars.

JR East Lines

Line Section Women-Only Car Number Hours in Effect Saikyo Line/Kawagoe Line Entire line Car 10 Towards Osaki: 7:30am – 9:40am Towards Kawagoe: 11pm – last train (Weekdays) Chuo Line (Excluding express trains) From Otsuki to TokyoFrom Ome to Tokyo Car 1 7:30am – 9:30am (Weekdays) Joban Line From Toride to Ayase Car 1 7:10am – 9:30am (Weekdays) Sobu Line (Local train) From Chiba to Ochanomizu Car 10 7:23am to 9:20pm (Weekdays)

Other Private Railways

Railway Line Section Women-Only Car Number Hours in Effect Keio Line Morning: All sections

Eventing: Between Shinjuku Station and Chofu Station Car 1 7:30am – 9:30pm6pm – Last train (Weekdays) Odakyu Odawara Line All trains to Shinjuku Car 1 7:30am – 9:30am (Weekdays) Seibu Ikebukuro Line All trains to Ikebukuro Car 10 (last car) 7:20am – 9:30am (Weekdays) Seibu Shinjuku Line From Kawagoe to Shinjuku Car 1 (first car) 7:20am – 9:30am (Weekdays) Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line All trains to Shibuya (continue to Hanzomon Line) Car 10 First train – 9:30am (Weekdays) Toyoko Line Entire line Car 1 First train – 9:30am (Weekdays) Keikyu Main Line All trains to Shinagawa Car 1 (first car) 6:30am – 9am (Weekdays) Keisei Main Line All trains to Ueno Car 8 (last car) 6:20am – 8:30am (Weekdays)

What to Do If You Experience or Witness Chikan (Groping)

While Tokyo’s train system is generally safe, it’s important to know what to do if you encounter something suspicious.

If You Are a Victim of Chikan:

• Speak up – Loudly say “Chikan!” (痴漢) to alert people. Many perpetrators stop when caught.

• Move to a different car – If possible, relocate to a safer area or board a women-only carriage if available.

• Ask for help – Train staff are trained to handle these situations. Tell a station worker, conductor, or another staff member.

• Report it – Chikan is a crime, and reporting it can prevent future incidents.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government established a website dedicated to preventing and reporting chikan with relevant information and resources: chikanbokumetsu.metro.tokyo.lg.jp

If You Witness Chikan:

Offer help to the victim if they seem uncomfortable.

Alert the train staff or press the emergency button if needed.

If safe, record or take note of identifying details of the perpetrator.

Legal Penalties: Chikan is punishable under Japanese law, with perpetrators facing up to 6 months in jail or a fine of up to 500,000 yen (about $3,300). In repeat cases, sentences can go up to 10 years in prison.

For the most up-to-date information, always check the official websites of train operators or look for signs on the platform.

