Things To Do in Tokyo in May 2026 Editors’ top picks for your calendar By Sutipa Aearoonsangsai

Credit: nukopic

Before the rainy season turns Tokyo into a sauna, May gives you everything: blue skies, comfortable temperatures and a packed calendar of festivals, food and culture. Here are our top picks for May 2026.

Zushi Beach Film Festival

Until May 6

Organized by Cinema Caravans, this festival screens a mix of international and Japanese films against the backdrop of the ocean sunset. Check the screening calendar at the official website in advance. There’s also beach yoga, skate ramps, live music, food stalls and daytime art workshops.

When: 1pm — 10pm

Where: Zushi Beach

Address: 2-3 Zushi, Kanagawa

Price:

¥3,000 for Adults

¥1,500-2,000 for Zushi Residents

Free for Junior High School students and younger

Zushi Film Festival Official Website

Tokyo Tower 333 Carp Streamers

May 6

Celebrate Children’s Day at the Tokyo Tower. 333 carp streamers flow from the iconic structure to mark its 333-meter height. After dark, the tower illuminates the colorful koi below. Visit the observation deck for a sweeping view of the city.

When: 9am — 11pm

Where: Tokyo Tower

Address: 4-2-8 Shibakoen, Minato-ku

Price: Free

Tokyo Tower Official Website

Thai Festival 2026

May 9 — 10

A major showcase for Thai cuisine and culture. Food stalls range from central Thai staples like pad thai, green curry and more, to specialized northern cuisine. Thai brands Singha, Chang and Spy are on pour. Musical acts take to the big and small stages at Yoyogi Park, including boy band DEXX, girl group BNK48, and actor pair Tay-New. Traditional Thai dance and Muay Thai performances round out the program.

When: 10am — 8pm

Where: Yoyogi Park Event Plaza

Address: 2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku

Price: Free

Thai Festival Official Website

Sanja Matsuri

May 15 — May 17

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One of Tokyo’s largest traditional festivals. Friday (May 15) is dedicated to the Daigyoretsu Parade—geisha and musicians in Edo-period costumes processing from Yanagi-dori to Asakusa Shrine from 1pm, followed by a banzasaramai dance at 2pm and a pavilion performance at 3pm.

Saturday (May 16) sees the purification of the sacred mikoshi palanquins at 1pm, then energetic carriers parade them through Asakusa, chanting “wasshoi, wasshoi” in the tamafuri tradition.

On Sunday (May 17) at 6am, the largest mikoshi is brought out to bless the area. The festival closes with the Miyairi Ceremony between 7pm and 8pm, when shrine priests and neighborhood locals welcome the mikoshi home.

When: 1pm — 8pm

Where: Asakusa Shrine & Senso-ji Temple

Address: 2 Chome-3-1 Asakusa, Taito-ku

Price: Free

Sanja Matsuri Official Website

Mount Takao Beer Mount

May 19 — 24

An all-you-can-eat-and-drink buffet overlooking Tokyo, with more than 30 food options spanning Western and Japanese cuisine, plus beers, cocktails, wine and highballs. Ride the cable car from Kiyotaki Station or the two-seater Echo Lift chairlift up to Sanjo Station near the garden. The time limit is 90 minutes, with an extra 30 minutes available for ¥500.

When:11am — 5pm

Where: Mt. Takao Beer Mount

Address: 2181 Takaomachi, Hachioji-ku

Price:

¥3,500 for Men

¥3,300 for Women

Mount Takao Beer Mount Official Website

Spring Flowers at Showa Kinen Park

May 20 — 24

Credit: Orthosie

The stars of Showa Kinen Park in May are the tulips, arranged under the direction of the former director of Keukenhof—one of the world’s largest flower gardens. Rent bicycles to explore the grounds, and try the limited spring menu at the Exchange Plaza Restaurant.

When: 9:30pm — 5pm

Where: Showa Kinen Park

Address: 3173 Midoricho, Tachikawa

Price:

¥450 for Adults

¥210 for Seniors

Showa Kinen Park Official Website

Azuma Odori

May 22 — 25

Credit: Kagenmi

For four days, the Shimbashi Enbujo Theatre transforms into a geisha showcase. The Azuma Odori prides itself on traditional shamisen performance and theatrical works by the Shimbashi Geisha. Tickets include a tea ceremony and high-end shokado bento boxes to enjoy during intermissions.

When: 12:30pm — 5:40pm

Where: Shimbashi Enbujo Theatre

Address: 6-18-2 Ginza, Chuo-ku

Price:

¥3,000 — ¥12,000

Azuma Odori Official Website

Design Festa 2026

May 23 — 24

Asia’s largest art event returns to Tokyo Big Sight. More than 10,000 artists take part across two days, with booths showcasing illustrated pieces, handmade crafts and stationery. Live performances—music, dance and live painting—run throughout the West and South Halls. Food stalls and hands-on art workshops are spread across the venue.

When: 10pm — 6pm

Where: Tokyo Big Sight

Address: 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku

Price:

¥800 for 1-day Advance Tickets

¥1,000 for Same Day Tickets

¥1,500 for 2-day Advance Tickets

Design Festa Official Website

Adachi Firefly Night

May 28 — May 31

Credit: ruiruito

The insect dome at Adachi Park of Living Things hosts a limited-time firefly experience. Begin with the exhibit to learn about firefly ecology and life cycles, then enter the dome to see 500 fireflies glowing in the dark. The broader park also features greenhouses and a reptile exhibit. Tickets sell out quickly, so be sure to book in advance.

When: 7:20pm — 9pm

Where: Ueno Park

Address: Uenokoen, Taito-ku

Price:

¥700 for Adults

¥350 for Children

Firefly Night Official Website