April 27, 2026
Things To Do in Tokyo in May 2026
Editors’ top picks for your calendar
Before the rainy season turns Tokyo into a sauna, May gives you everything: blue skies, comfortable temperatures and a packed calendar of festivals, food and culture. Here are our top picks for May 2026.
Zushi Beach Film Festival
Until May 6
Organized by Cinema Caravans, this festival screens a mix of international and Japanese films against the backdrop of the ocean sunset. Check the screening calendar at the official website in advance. There’s also beach yoga, skate ramps, live music, food stalls and daytime art workshops.
When: 1pm — 10pm
Where: Zushi Beach
Address: 2-3 Zushi, Kanagawa
Price:
¥3,000 for Adults
¥1,500-2,000 for Zushi Residents
Free for Junior High School students and younger
Zushi Film Festival Official Website
Tokyo Tower 333 Carp Streamers
May 6
Celebrate Children’s Day at the Tokyo Tower. 333 carp streamers flow from the iconic structure to mark its 333-meter height. After dark, the tower illuminates the colorful koi below. Visit the observation deck for a sweeping view of the city.
When: 9am — 11pm
Where: Tokyo Tower
Address: 4-2-8 Shibakoen, Minato-ku
Price: Free
Thai Festival 2026
May 9 — 10
A major showcase for Thai cuisine and culture. Food stalls range from central Thai staples like pad thai, green curry and more, to specialized northern cuisine. Thai brands Singha, Chang and Spy are on pour. Musical acts take to the big and small stages at Yoyogi Park, including boy band DEXX, girl group BNK48, and actor pair Tay-New. Traditional Thai dance and Muay Thai performances round out the program.
When: 10am — 8pm
Where: Yoyogi Park Event Plaza
Address: 2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku
Price: Free
Thai Festival Official Website
Sanja Matsuri
May 15 — May 17
One of Tokyo’s largest traditional festivals. Friday (May 15) is dedicated to the Daigyoretsu Parade—geisha and musicians in Edo-period costumes processing from Yanagi-dori to Asakusa Shrine from 1pm, followed by a banzasaramai dance at 2pm and a pavilion performance at 3pm.
Saturday (May 16) sees the purification of the sacred mikoshi palanquins at 1pm, then energetic carriers parade them through Asakusa, chanting “wasshoi, wasshoi” in the tamafuri tradition.
On Sunday (May 17) at 6am, the largest mikoshi is brought out to bless the area. The festival closes with the Miyairi Ceremony between 7pm and 8pm, when shrine priests and neighborhood locals welcome the mikoshi home.
When: 1pm — 8pm
Where: Asakusa Shrine & Senso-ji Temple
Address: 2 Chome-3-1 Asakusa, Taito-ku
Price: Free
Sanja Matsuri Official Website
Mount Takao Beer Mount
May 19 — 24
An all-you-can-eat-and-drink buffet overlooking Tokyo, with more than 30 food options spanning Western and Japanese cuisine, plus beers, cocktails, wine and highballs. Ride the cable car from Kiyotaki Station or the two-seater Echo Lift chairlift up to Sanjo Station near the garden. The time limit is 90 minutes, with an extra 30 minutes available for ¥500.
When:11am — 5pm
Where: Mt. Takao Beer Mount
Address: 2181 Takaomachi, Hachioji-ku
Price:
¥3,500 for Men
¥3,300 for Women
Mount Takao Beer Mount Official Website
Spring Flowers at Showa Kinen Park
May 20 — 24
The stars of Showa Kinen Park in May are the tulips, arranged under the direction of the former director of Keukenhof—one of the world’s largest flower gardens. Rent bicycles to explore the grounds, and try the limited spring menu at the Exchange Plaza Restaurant.
When: 9:30pm — 5pm
Where: Showa Kinen Park
Address: 3173 Midoricho, Tachikawa
Price:
¥450 for Adults
¥210 for Seniors
Showa Kinen Park Official Website
Azuma Odori
May 22 — 25
For four days, the Shimbashi Enbujo Theatre transforms into a geisha showcase. The Azuma Odori prides itself on traditional shamisen performance and theatrical works by the Shimbashi Geisha. Tickets include a tea ceremony and high-end shokado bento boxes to enjoy during intermissions.
When: 12:30pm — 5:40pm
Where: Shimbashi Enbujo Theatre
Address: 6-18-2 Ginza, Chuo-ku
Price:
¥3,000 — ¥12,000
Design Festa 2026
May 23 — 24
Asia’s largest art event returns to Tokyo Big Sight. More than 10,000 artists take part across two days, with booths showcasing illustrated pieces, handmade crafts and stationery. Live performances—music, dance and live painting—run throughout the West and South Halls. Food stalls and hands-on art workshops are spread across the venue.
When: 10pm — 6pm
Where: Tokyo Big Sight
Address: 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku
Price:
¥800 for 1-day Advance Tickets
¥1,000 for Same Day Tickets
¥1,500 for 2-day Advance Tickets
Adachi Firefly Night
May 28 — May 31
The insect dome at Adachi Park of Living Things hosts a limited-time firefly experience. Begin with the exhibit to learn about firefly ecology and life cycles, then enter the dome to see 500 fireflies glowing in the dark. The broader park also features greenhouses and a reptile exhibit. Tickets sell out quickly, so be sure to book in advance.
When: 7:20pm — 9pm
Where: Ueno Park
Address: Uenokoen, Taito-ku
Price:
¥700 for Adults
¥350 for Children