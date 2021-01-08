Here’s a clear guide on where to get a coronavirus test in Tokyo, including how to get tested if you don’t have symptoms, how to book an appointment, order a self-test kit to be delivered to your home and how much each kind of test costs. You can also find a list of medical institutions offering COVID-19 testing certificates nationwide on this PDF, sorted by prefecture and municipality. Official test certificates are necessary for anyone planning to travel internationally.

Most private clinics will not accept test appointments if you are displaying symptoms of coronavirus. Visit the private clinics listed below if you are not displaying symptoms and need a negative coronavirus test certificate to travel abroad.

Check our COVID-19 page for further information and updates in Japan.

If you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms:

You should arrange an appointment with your primary doctor or, if you do not have a primary doctor, consult with the Tokyo Fever Consultation Center (24 hours daily, Japanese only 24) at 03-5320-4592. For consultation in English, call the Tokyo Coronavirus Support Center for Foreign Residents (TOCOS) (Monday through Sunday from 10am-5pm ) at 0120-296-004.

How much will the coronavirus test cost in Tokyo?

If you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms, a health official will conduct free testing. Private testing in Japan is expensive, but there are various options to choose from, such as the cheaper antibody testing and PCR tests.

What kind of coronavirus test do I need?

PCR tests detect whether the virus is active in your body at the moment of testing. They are necessary when traveling abroad and are also the test that will be used if you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone planning to travel internationally will need to obtain an official negative test certificate to take to the airport. Certificates typically come at an extra fee.

Antibody tests show that you had the virus at some point in the past. It could be gone, or you could still be contagious. Because antibodies take time to develop in the body, test results might be negative even if you are currently infected. Most private clinics will not allow patients to take this test if they have displayed coronavirus symptoms in the past 10 days. The World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend using antibody tests.

Self-test kits are a good option if you do not want to directly visit a clinic as they will be delivered to your door. You will receive the test result quickly via email. However, the accuracy of this testing is lower than PCR tests and some governments abroad have chosen not to endorse the use of these.

More information about Japan’s testing options here

Where to get a coronavirus test in Tokyo

The following list is for people who are not displaying symptoms but still need to get tested, such as for travel international purposes. If you are displaying symptoms, please contact your primary doctor, consult with the Tokyo Fever Consultation Center at 03-5320-4592 or, for consultation in English, call the Tokyo Coronavirus Support Center for Foreign Residents (TOCOS) at 0120-296-004.

Shinbashi: 2-16 -1 Shinbashi , Minato-ku New Shimbashi Building 1F West Corner

Shinjuku: 1-24 -3 Kabukicho , Shinjuku-ku

Test cost: PCR test ¥2,900

The COVID Kensa (Test) Centers in Shinbashi and Shinjuku offer both affordable, convenient and lightning-fast results. For just ¥2,900, a fraction of the costs of other locations, the PCR saliva test is done within three minutes, guaranteeing next-day test results. Both sites are open seven days a week; the Shinbashi site from 8am-9:30pm, and the Shinjuku site from 8am-10pm. Test results are sent by email the next day.

Reservations must be made online beforehand here for Shinjuku and here for Shinbashi. Note that cash payment is not available at both centers. Group packages are also offered for ¥2,500 per person. If you are planning international travel and need a negative test result certificate, the center can provide an online consultation with a doctor from the Medical Corporation Wakokai for an additional fee of ¥6,000.

Barbizon Build. 2F , 1-20-3 -203 Sendagaya , Shibuya-ku

Test cost: Antibody test ¥3,000; PCR test ¥27,000

Sendagaya International Clinic’s friendly English-speaking staff offer ¥3,000 antibody tests and ¥27,000 PCR tests for ¥3,000 COVID-19. Take note that the Sendagaya International Clinic is closed on Wednesdays, Sundays and holidays, and is not available for non-coronavirus-related appointments on Mondays and Thursdays in January and February due to the recent COVID -19 surge . Thus, the clinic requests that patients make appointments on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. Appointments should be made by phone through 03-3478-4747 (English and Japanese).

1 -1 Furugome , Narita, Chiba 282-0004

Test cost: ¥32,500 – ¥46,500

Narita Airport offers PCR tests for international and domestic, outbound and inbound travelers on the third floor of the Central Building in Terminal 1 (9am – 5pm) , and also on the first floor in Terminal 2 (available 24 hours). Tests cost ¥32,500 with an appointment, ¥46,500 without and ¥46,500 for after-hours appointments (5pm – 9am). Regarding certificate issuance, the Nippon Medical School Auxiliary Institution is free, whilst certification from other medical institutions is ¥5,500. Note that certificates have an added after-hours cost of ¥9,000 (9pm – 9am).

T Care Clinic Hamamatsucho

2-13 -9 Hamamatsucho , Minato-ku, Tokyo

Book online through ClinicNearMe clinicnearme.jp/

Test cost: Antibody test ¥8,000; PCR test ¥20,000

Same-day tests with next-day negative test certification are available at T-Care Clinic Hamamatsucho, which is also only three minutes away from the Hamamatsucho Station. General PCR tests cost ¥20,000 (but will cost more if you are traveling to Hawaii, Guam or China. Check website for details). Antibody tests cost ¥8,000. You can pay an extra ¥3,000 for a same-day test result.

Shibuya: Grand Tokyo Shibuya Building 7F , 33 -1 Udagawacho , Shibuya-ku

Ginza: 9F Montblanc Ginza Building, 7-9 -11 Ginza , Chuo-ku

Test cost: Self-test kits ¥9,000; PCR ¥15,000

Nishitan has two clinics in Tokyo , one in Shibuya and another in Ginza. While tests are available in the clinic, Nishitan also offers affordable self-test kits sent by mail, which costs ¥9,000 per test. Should you decide to get tested at the clinic, the regular PCR test would cost ¥15,000, while a quick test (same-day results via email) costs an additional ¥3,000. A negative certificate costs ¥5,000. Contact Nishitan at 0120-222-54 (Japanese only) to schedule a PCR test; otherwise, check the website for an English pdf guide on how to use the online reservation system in Japanese, with translations and instructions notated in English.

Test cost: Self-test kit ¥2,980

This online service offers self-testing antibody tests from ¥2,980 and antigen tests from ¥3,980. Order online and the test will be delivered to your door within one day. The company says that accurate detection rate is 95%, but this depends on how careful the user is.

2-11-5, Heirano, Koto-ku

Test cost: PCR test ¥28,000

Heiwa Memorial Clinic is one of the most accessible on this list, as it offers real time RT PCR (nasopharyngeal or saliva) tests from 8:30am-7:30pm every day, even on Sundays and holidays. PCR tests are slightly less expensive than others at ¥28,000, with an English certificate costing ¥5,000 (tax excluded). Note that a passport copy is required on the test day.

Certificates can be received by patients on the same day or the day after the PCR test. Reservations should be made by email via info@heiwa-med.com. Detailed information can be found on their website. The clinic is open 9am – 12:30pm and 2:30pm – 6:30pm (until 5pm on Sat). Note that it is closed Thu, Sun and holidays.

Building 108, 5F , 1-25-32, Takadanobaba, Shinjuku-ku

Test cost: PCR test ¥29,000

Located a mere three-minute walk from Takadanobaba Station directly above the station’s Starbucks cafe, this clinic offers certificates in both English and Japanese for one-day processing, charging a flat rate of ¥29,000 per PCR test plus additional fees which vary depending on when you need the test results (check their website for more details). Certificates can be printed or sent by email. Reservations are required and should be made during their office hours (9am – 1pm and 3pm – 6:30pm Monday – Wednesday and Friday, and 9am – 1pm only on Saturdays) via 03-3232-1010. Note that the clinic is closed on Thursdays and Sundays.

9 -1 Akashi-cho , Chuo-ku

Test cost: PCR test ¥33,000

Patients may request multiple copies of the PCR Test Results Certificate (English) and the test results report (Japanese) for an additional fee of ¥5,958 per copy. Certificates are available four days later during the afternoon; check the PCR test page on the site for details. Certificates may also be sent by postal mail for those who wish for an additional fee of ¥450. Note that St. Luke’s requires reservation by phone via 03-5550-7120 (available weekdays, 8:30am – 5pm). As a named trusted testing partner by the state of Hawaii, the clinic also has a special Hawaii Pre-Travel Testing Program.

2F , 4-1 -18 Ebisu Shibuya-ku

Test cost: Antibody test ¥11,000; PCR test ¥33,000

Ebisu Clinic does not require reservations for both their PCR tests and antibody tests. Antibody tests are available 9am – 12pm and 2pm-5pm from Monday to Friday, and 9am – 12pm only on Saturdays for ¥11,000 (tax included). Test results will be available in 15 minutes, guaranteeing same-day results. Result notifications are free. For overseas travelers, PCR tests cost ¥33,000. Infectious disease outpatients or those with fever can take the PCR test 2pm – 5pm Monday – Friday, and for asymptomatic patients 9am – 12pm, 2pm – 5pm Monday – Friday. Nasopharyngeal and saliva tests are both available, with results released 2pm the day after the test. For the PCR test, the result notification costs ¥1,100. An additional ¥3,300 must be paid for a negative certificate in Japanese and ¥5,500 in English. More details are available on the clinic’s page about COVID -19 testing (in Japanese).

Sanno Park Tower 25F , 2-11 -1 Nagatacho , Chiyoda-ku

Test cost: PCR test ¥29,800

Located on the 25th floor of Sanno Park Tower, Sanno Medical Clinic offers PCR tests for ¥29,800 (tax included) and certification for an additional ¥5,500. The clinic can be contacted via 03-3580-5001.

6-7 -1 Nishi-Shinjuku , Shinjuku-ku

Test cost: ¥30,620

Tokyo Medical University offers consultations on the first floor and PCR tests at the Traveler Medical Center on the eighth floor. Consultation hours are 9am – 10pm. The consultation includes an interview, a medical examination, and the PCR test (conducted only from 9am – 10:30am). At the earliest, results will be available by 3pm the day after the test. The estimated ¥30,620 fee includes the consultation fee, PCR test fee, and medical certificate fee.

Visit our COVID-19 page for information and updates in Japan.