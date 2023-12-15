ZEROTOKYO December Events ALIVE IN TOKYO Presents W&W and ZEROTOKYO's New Years Ever Party 2023-2024 By editorial

ALIVE IN TOKYO Presents W&W

Ranked at #18 in the world by DJ MAG, the widely acclaimed Dutch superstar duo W&W is set to mesmerize audiences in Japan. Known for consistently drawing capacity crowds in their previous Japanese performances, W&W has not only established their dominance on the global stage but has also cultivated the highly esteemed EDM label, Rave Culture.



2023.12.29 OPEN 10PM

The duo’s impressive discography includes hits like “Rave After Rave,” “Rocket,” “Put EM Up,” “Jumper” (with Hardwell), “God Is A Girl,” “Chakra” (featuring Vini Vici) and “Ready To Rave” (with Armin van

Buuren).



Adding to the excitement, Steven Wright from Insomniac, the organizer of EDC, and KROMI, the resident DJ of ZOUK Las Vegas, will join the festivities to capture the essence of Las Vegas in the vibrant Kabukicho district of Tokyo.

Having previously set records with Eric Prydz in May and Nicky Romero in October, Alive In Tokyo is gearing up to conclude the year 2023 with an epic party series that promises to be a monumental celebration

TICKETS

General advance ticket: ¥6,800

Door ticket: ¥8,000

GOLD STANDING: ¥15,000

PREMIUM STANDING: ¥50,000

ZEROTOKYO NEW YEARS EVE PARTY 2023-2024

2023.12.31 OPEN 9PM

Floating Points, the acclaimed artist behind the recent hit “BIRTH4000,” which has garnered support from artists like Four Tet, Caribou, Peggy Gou, and others, is set to make a highly anticipated appearance in Japan for this year’s countdown festivities.

Having achieved notoriety in Japan as a producer on Utada Hikaru’s latest album, “BAD Mode,” Floating Points has previously taken the stage across Japan at Summer Sonic, Fuji Rock, Rainbow Disco Club’s Sound Horizon, and the first OPEN TO LAST DJ SET at Shibuya’s O-East.

Floating Points has collaborated with PROJECT PABLO and TORNADO WALLACE and is actively involved

in managing TEMPO DISCHI, a label specializing in the reissue of 80s italo/afro-cosmic music. With performances at iconic venues like Panorama Bar in Berlin and Pikes in Ibiza, his influence extends to major festivals worldwide, including the renowned Glastonbury in the U.K.

Adding to the excitement, Chilean- born Paula Tape, a talented house DJ/producer, is set to visit Japan. She has been a regular at major festivals globally, including Glastonbury in the UK.

The lineup from Japan includes Licaxxx, a DJ, beatmaker, editor, and radio personality, returning with her legendary solo “SINSO-Licaxxx All Night Long Set” after a four-year hiatus. Additionally, Frankie $, with his eclectic DJ sets spanning classic house, garage, breakbeats, and rave, is set to deliver an unforgettable performance.

This exciting lineup sets the stage for a thrilling start to the new year, promising an atmosphere filled with energy and excitement.

TICKETS

Advance ticket: ¥4,500

Door ticket: ¥5,000

After 3am: ¥3,000

Z HALL

Floating Points / Paula Tape / Licaxxx / Frankie $ COUNTDOWN MC: Bryan Burton-Lewis

VJ: H2KGRAPHICS