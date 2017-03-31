Special: Burger R Us

[Special Promotion]

ARMS

Faithful to the U.S. right down to the imported paint, Arms’ wooden decor is opened out to the park during summer months. And the space is newly renovated—almost twice as large as before! Enjoy light, fluffy patties served with minced toppings, and a bun made with natural yeast. The Avocado Mushroom Cheese Burger (¥1,393) and the spinach-stuffed Popeye Burger (¥1,188) are top picks, and you can even grab a burger to go from Arms Park Side, conveniently located right by Yoyogi Park. Come and enjoy your burger with a perfect park view!

Nab a set drink for ¥216 from 11am to 4pm on weekdays. Brunch Sat, Sun, & hols 8-10:45am

Yoyogi-Kōen

5-64-7 Yoyogi, Shibuya-ku.

Tue-Fri 11am-11pm, closed Mon (except hols) | Sat-Sun & hols 8am-10:45am (Brunch Time) 11am-11pm.

Tel: 03-3466-5970

For more info on Arms Takeout & Delivery in Tomigaya:

Website: www.arms-burger.com

E-mail: arms@utopia.ocn.ne.jp

AUTHENTIC

True to its name, Authentic is mostly traditional: each burger is created from fundamentals, with a good balance of basic ingredients. Having celebrated its 10th anniversary last year, Authentic is currently playing with these same fundamentals to develop new burgers. Aside from their basic lineup, one popular variation is the broccoli cheeseburger (¥1,306). Also available is a peach and cheese hamburger (¥1,234), with a plum and avocado burger (UMEKADO) available from April. Enjoy their special lunch-only salads (numbers limited) and also enjoy drink discounts during lunch: soft drinks are only ¥190 and there is a ¥100 discount on alcoholic beverages.

Metropolis readers will receive double their French fry order.

Akasaka

Akasaka Chalet II #101, Akasaka 2-18-19, Minato-ku.

Mon-Fri Lunch 11am—4pm (L.O 3:30pm) | Dinner 5:30pm–9:30pm(L.O 9pm) | Sat-Sun & hol 11am–7:30pm (L.O 7pm)

Tel.: 03-3505-8584

http://bit.ly/2mW3QNe

Banh Mi THAO’s

Banh mi is a Vietnamese East-West fusion sandwich made of French bread and various fillings. Banh Mi THAO’s brings the bright and punchy flavors of this Vietnamese street food to Kanagawa. The owner was initially inspired by banh mi stands in the United States before travelling to Vietnam to study the making of banh mi in more detail. With fillings made from scratch, special-ordered bread, and toppings including homemade chili paste, coriander, pate, and more, Banh Mi THAO’s offers a small and cozy taste of Saigon.

Metropolis readers get 1 free topping.

Motosumiyoshi

2-1-1 Kizuki, Nakahara-ku, Kawasaki.

Mon & Wed-Fri 10:30am-2:30pm & 5pm-9pm | Sat & Sun 10:30am-6:30pm, Closed Tue

Tel: 044-982-3299

Email: banhmiykh@gmail.com | www.banhmithaos.com

Cross Road Bakery

Since opening its doors in October last year, Crossroad Bakery has been serving up classic American fare from their Ebisu location. The California-style bakery cafe offers all-day breakfast, freshly baked bread, lunch, and craft beer. And when it comes to burgers, Crossroad puts a whole lot of effort into their buns, which are baked daily in-house so you know they’re fresh and tasty. You should try the Cheese-Dip burger, a unique creation which you dip into a special cheese sauce (only served during lunch service). 4pm to 7pm is happy hour, where you can get Yebisu beer for only ¥500, and the perfect time of the day to grab their Old-Fashioned burger (only available during dinner service). With their impressive selection of over 20 craft beers, you’ll want to stay there well into the night.

Daikanyama

1F, 1-16-15 Ebisu Nishi, Shibuya-ku.

Mon-Sun 8am-11pm (L.O. 10pm)

Tel: 03-6277-5010

Ebisu or Daikanyama www.crossroadbakery.com

DC BBQ

Newly-opened DC BBQ brings authentic American barbecue to Minami-Azabu. Meats are cooked for over 12 hours in a special pit smoker, resulting in tender cuts and genuine smoky flavors. And at DC BBQ, even the burgers are given the smoky treatment. The D.C. Burger is a crowd favorite, and features a 100 percent beef patty (150g) topped with sauteed onions, cheese, and smoky barbecue pork belly. Their pulled pork sandwich, made with BBQ pork shoulder smoked in the pit, is a tasty treat. If you want to sample a variety of smoked cuts, DC BBQ has a great deal on a party course which includes all-you-can-drink for ¥5,000.

Mention Metropolis and receive a 10% discount on your bill

Minami-Azabu

Olympic Bldg., F, 1-7-37 Nishi-Azabu, Minato-ku. Azabu-juban.

Breakfast (Mon-Sun) 7am-10am | Lunch (Mon-Sat) 11:30am-3pm | Dinner (Mon-Sat) 5pm-11:30pm

Tel: 03-6435-1286

www.dc-bbq.com

FABRIC

You can always expect quality coffee and sandwiches at Fabric. Their artisanal baguette sandwiches use fresh, seasonal ingredients, and their menu changes often reflect the best seasonal offerings. For those with a sweet tooth, the dessert menu at Fabric offers an array of pastries and cake. The cafe was established by a company that imports fabric, and this is reflected in the interior of the cafe, which features interesting textiles from around the world. Right now, Fabric has a discount offer on takeaway coffees (¥100 instead of ¥450, limited to customers who order takeaway sandwiches), making it a must-go stop in Ikebukuro.

Mention Metropolis and recieve a ¥100 discount on coffee

Ikebukuro

1F, 2-43-16 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku.

Mon-Fri 8:00am-7:00pm | Sat & Sun 9:30am-7pm

Tel: 03-5979-0059

Email: info@fabric-coffee-sandwich.com | www.fabric-coffee-sandwich.com

Good Barbeque

Inspired by Brooklyn’s artisanal food movement, Good Barbeque American Craft Smoke looks to bring hipster craftsmanship to Nakameguro. Good Burger, their specialty, is made with 100 percent Angus beef patties and comes with a smoked egg topping. The focus at Good Barbeque is on handmade food and a lot of their ingredients, like their delicious homemade barbeque sauce, is made in-house. Besides burgers, Good Barbeque utilizes their authentic smoker to cook up some quality barbecued meats, and their craft beer selection features a good range of international and local brews.

Mention Metropolis and receive a free glass of craft beer

Nakameguro

1-22-12 Nakameguro, Meguro-ku. Nakameguro.

11am-2am (Sun and hols till 11:30pm)

Tel: 03-6303-3575

www.good-barbeque.com

Good Town Bakehouse

Cheers for the slider—the artisanal cousin of the hamburger, grown up to be a little more elegant, put-together, and sophisticated. Sliders know the value of having just enough, be it in their compact size or the composition of their few but very fine ingredients. Good Town Bakehouse’s specialty Premium Wagyu Mini Hamburger “Slyder” Two (¥1,350) is an excellent example, with its thick and juicy 100% Wagyu beef patty, simply but exquisitely paired with caramelized onions. The Texas-New York mashup décor aptly complements the earthy but urbane offerings at Good Town Bakehouse. In addition to their daily lunch special, all bread, donuts, and pastries are made in-house every morning.

Yoyogi-Uehara

1F 1-30-1 Yoyogi-Uehara, Shibuya-ku.

Mon-Sun 10am-10:30pm

Tel: 03-6886-5330

www.good-town.com

THE GREAT BURGER HARAJUKU

Since opening shop in 2007, The Great Burger Harajuku has built quite a following. In an average month, 12,000 happy diners visit the venerable burger spot. Perhaps the secret to their success lies with their faithfulness to the flavors of classic American diner foods, best exemplified by such favorites as the Bacon Cheese Burger, served with french fries. Of course, it doesn’t hurt to have hip decor, and everything from the small knick-knacks to the tattooed servers at The Great Burger exudes a certain Southern California cool. With a good range of Japanese craft beers, The Great Burger is also a great spot to grab casual drinks when you’re in Harajuku.

Mention Metropolis and receive a free drink (only valid weekdays after 6pm)

Harajuku

6-12-5 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku. Meiji-Jingumae.

Mon-Fri 11:30am-10:30pm | Sat, Sun and hols 9am-10:30pm

Tel: 03-3406-1215

www.the-great-burger.com

The Great Burger Stand

The Great Burger Stand is an offshoot of the renowned purveyor of burgers from Harajuku, The Great Burger. The Burger Stand is situated at the newly-opened Brick End “yokocho” at Ebisu Garden Place, which features five chic bars and eateries. As at the original location, The Great Burger Stand serves up truly mouth-watering feasts such as the Hickory Burger, which is doused in their smoked hickory sauce and served with fries. Besides their burger menu, they also serve snackable treats like fresh oysters and wagyu sliders that perfectly compliment an ice-cold Yebisu amber ale, making The Great Burger Stand the perfect place for both satisfying meals and casual drinks.

Mention Metropolis and receive a free drink (only valid weekdays after 6pm)

Ebisu

Brick End, Yebisu Garden Place, 4-20 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku.

Tel: 03-6886-8156

Mon-Sun 11:30-10:30pm

Hard Rock Café

A contemporary, cutting-edge atmosphere that will take you right back to America with displays such as guitars used by famous musicians, stage costumes, handwritten lyrics, photos, and more. 100 percent American beef, special buns, carefully selected ingredients, and a proven recipe for the taste and volume of real American burgers is at the center of what makes the Hard Rock Cafe a burger paradise. Try the Original Legendary Burger (¥1,980) or the Mushroom & Swiss Burger (¥2,380), 240-gram beef patty with two slices of Swiss cheese and plenty of sautéed mushrooms. Feeling festive? Grab a Fiesta Burger (¥2,280), 240-gram beef patty with fresh jalapeño salsa, Monterey Jack, guacamole, and pico de gallo that will create a party in your mouth! Plus, check out the Hard Rock Cafe’s monthly special menus.

Various

Tokyo Branch: 5-4-20 Roppongi, Minato-ku.

Sun-Thu 11:30am-2am | Fri & Sat 11:30am-4am

Tel.: 03-3408-7018

Other location: Ueno | www.hardrockjapan.com

Jack37Burger

Having honed his skills working at Firehouse Burger, a famous burger place ranked number one on the Zagat survey for best burgers in Japan, the owner of Jack37Burger has created a relaxing atmosphere that includes vintage wooden furniture and counters. The secret behind Jack37Burger is the harmony of their original Indonesian sambal sauce, buns made of natural yeast, and a 100 percent natural beef patty. Enjoy lunch sets of a hamburger of your choice plus fries and a soft drink for ¥980-1,250 (weekdays only), and Happy Hour 5-7pm, when draft and bottled beer is just ¥380 (tax included).

Kodenma-cho, Bakuro-cho, Bakuroyokoyama, Higashi-nihonbashi

16-16 Nihonbashi Kodenma-cho, Chuo-ku.

Mon-Fri 11am-3pm(L.O.) 5pm-10:30pm(L.O.) | Sat & hols 11:30am-8;30pm. Closed on Sun

Tel: 03-6884-1541

E-mail: jack37burger@gmail.com | www.jack37burger.com

The Oak Door

Designed by renowned designer Tony Chi, The Oak Door steakhouse offers perfectly cooked dishes ranging from the juicy tomahawk steak to the monthly burger selection, all prepared in the dramatic oak wood-burning ovens. Savor gourmet creations such as The Oak Door Burger—which comes in small (130g) and regular (220g)—as well as a range of seasonal burgers such as April’s cheese-filled Juicy Lucy Burger, May’s 1000g Giant Burger, and June’s spicy Mexican Burger (pictured) all made with premium-quality beef and homemade buns. The Oak Door also features an extensive list of the finest New World wines that pair perfectly with burgers.

Roppongi

Grand Hyatt Tokyo 6F, 6-10-3 Roppongi, Minato-ku.

Lunch 11:30am-2:30pm (weekends and hols till 3pm) | Afternoon 3pm-5pm | Dinner 6pm-10pm. Tel: 03-4333-8784

Email: oakdoor@hyatt.com | http://restaurants.tokyo.grand.hyatt.co.jp/oak-door-restaurant

Outback Steakhouse

When it comes to a relaxing atmosphere for dining, few places can top the Australian outback—and that’s a setting you can find right in the middle of Roppongi. With free Wi-Fi and many booths that provide a private setting for your lunch or dinner, Outback Steakhouse Roppongi offers a menu featuring burgers made with 100 percent pure beef patties that are topped with just the right amount of lettuce and tomato, sandwiched by a large bun that keeps all the goodness in. Want to go beyond burgers? Try Outback’s specialty: Slow-Roasted Prime Rib. Choose from three cooking styles: Original (brings out the flavor of the juicy roast beef); Seared; and Flame-grilled (for a smoky, bolder flavor). Offered on the weekend and at dinner time, every night in Roppongi. And don’t miss Happy Hour at the Bar, Mon-Fri 5-7pm.

Roppongi

Rocmon Bldg. 2F, 6-1-3 Roppongi, Minato-ku.

Mon-Fri 5pm-11:30pm (L.O. 10:30pm) | Sat, Sun & hols 11:30am-11:30pm (L.O. 10:30pm)

Tel.: 03-5413-4870

www.outbacksteakhouse.co.jp/en/

RUBY JACK’s

If you are looking for a classic steakhouse with a modern twist, head to Ruby Jack’s Steakhouse & Bar where you’ll find a variety of steaks, meats, seafood and seasonal vegetables all prepared under the dutiful supervision of head chef and part-owner, Matthew Crabbe. Besides their specialty of premium char-grilled meats like the dry aged US T-bone steak (¥18,000 per kilogram), you can expect a quality burger at Ruby Jack’s. Sandwiched between home-baked brioche buns, you’ll find two slices of char-grilled cheddar melted over a 100 percent black Angus beef patty, homemade beetroot pickles, special jalapeno tartar sauce, a fried free-range egg, avocado and crispy bacon. Be sure to check out “Meat Day” at Ruby Jack’s which falls on the 29th of every month, when you can enjoy a 50 percent discount on selected premium beef!

Roppongi

Ark Hills South Tower 2F, 1-4-5 Roppongi, Minato-ku. Roppongi-ichome.

Tel: 03-5544-8222

Mon-Thu 11am-midnight | Fri-Sun 11am-2am

Email: contact@rubyjacks.jp | www.rubyjacks.jp/en/

TGI FRIDAYS

TGI Fridays, the quintessentially American casual dining restaurant, opened its first location in New York back in 1965. Since then, the restaurant chain has expanded its operation to 60 countries and now boasts over 900 franchises, and at each location, you can count on one thing: having a quality burger. The burgers are made with a special brioche bun and their 100 percent beef patties are hefty at 200 grams. For those looking for a spice kick, their new Big Mex Burger, which uses a whole jalapeno as topping, is sure to satisfy cravings. With regular happy hours and performances by bartenders (made famous in the 1988 film Cocktail), TGI Fridays is more than just a burger joint.

Various

Roppongi Plaza Bldg. 1F & 2F, 3-12-6 Roppongi, Minato-ku.

Mon-Thu, Sun & hols 11:30am-3am | Fri, Sat & day before hols 11:30am-5am

Other locations: Harajuku, Ikebukuro, Shibuya, Suidobashi, Ueno

Tel: 03-5412-7555

www.tgifridays.co.jp

TRADER VIC’S TOKYO

Mixing exotic flavors was always Victor Bergeron’s passion. Having traveled the world, he settled in San Francisco and opened a series of tiki-themed restaurants where he concocted the famed Mai Tai cocktail. Trader Vic’s Tokyo carries on the tradition in their Polynesian-themed bar and restaurant. Try their Mademoiselle Burger, a sweet and spicy creation made with juicy, fresh mango, slices of grilled aubergine and zucchini and a 100 percent U.S. beef patty, drizzled with Trader Vic’s homemade mango chutney, served with berries and chia seed salad and fries. Make sure to head down on a weekday between 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm to catch their happy hour, and enjoy up to 50 percent off on Mai Tai and selected cocktails and selected items on their food menu.

Akasaka-Mitsuke

4-1 Kioichou, Chiyoda-ku.

Boathouse Bar: 11:30am-midnight

Tel: 03-3265-4707

E-mail: tvic@newotani.co.jp | http://bit.ly/2mMsgXo

UNCHAIN DINER

In Narihira, the neighborhood at the foot of the Tokyo Sky Tree, there is a diner that transports you back to 1950s America. With its kitsch decor, Unchain Diner harks back to a simpler time. Their burgers, though, are far from simple. The burger buns are made especially for Unchain Diner by a local bakery, delivered fresh daily. For their patties, they use a mouth-watering mix of Aussie beef and wagyu. Try the Boogie, their most popular burger, topped with bacon, egg, cheese and pineapple. All burgers come with pickles and french fries, so you can expect the portions to be big. You’ll get a ¥100 discount on drinks during lunch times on weekdays, so you’ll know where to go next time you’re visiting the Skytree.

Tokyo Skytree

2-5-7 Narihira, Sumida-ku.

Tel: 03-3625-9710

Tue-Sun 11am-11:30pm. Closed Mon