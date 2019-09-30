Tokyo super club 1 OAK TOKYO has recently opened a limited-time sports bar on its beautiful 3rd floor roof terrace, “RUGBY BAR TOKYO”, that will be open throughout the duration of the Rugby World Cup 2019 tournament. Both sports and music fans alike can enjoy churrasco and BBQ accompanied by music from world-class DJs pumping out from its cutting-edge sound system whilst cheering on the action on its 200-inch (3m x4.5m) big-screen monitor.

Spawned from its Chelsea-based flagship location in New York City, which remains one of the city’s important nightlife culture spots, 1 OAK TOKYO is the first branch to open in Asia. 1 OAK TOKYO has big plans for the duration of the tournament. With world-renowned DJs, surprise performances, and stunning interior, the club has already attracted the attention of celebrity guests — and this time around may see some of the games biggest stars heading down and celebrating into the early morning hours.

Don’t miss this chance to view Rugby World Cup 2019 in comfort and style from such a special location.

Open: 9pm – 5am (Tues – Sat)

5-10-25 Roppongi, Minato-ku

03-6447-2002

1oaktokyo.com/RWC