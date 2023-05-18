Shokupan is arguably the marmite of the bread scene in Japan—at least it is to many of the country’s international residents. Also known as Japanese milk bread, rows of neatly packaged plump white slices dominate the country’s bakeries. Yes, shokupan does make great toast, but true loaf lovers here all eventually pine for something more robust, rustic and traditional.

Whether you’re hunting for an organic wholewheat roll with a crunch to die for or a slice of rich rye, we’ve got your back with this list of spots to find the best brown bread in Tokyo. Never rely on a processed supermarket shokupan again with these bakeries.

Bäckerei Kaffee Linde

Bringing a (perfectly baked) slice of Germany to Tokyo, Linde Kichijoji Bakery Cafe has been serving authentic German pastries and bread since 1997. To this day, only the original German recipes are used and have been passed down by the creator of the cafe: bread meister Gerhard Werner. Inokashira park is only a 10-minute walk from the bakery cafe itself, so grab your pastries and picnic in the greenery.

Our brown bread recommendations:

‘Rye bread and accessory bread set’ including Rye bread, pretzel bread, kaiser black poppy bread

‘Limited time broat set’ including whole wheat bread, rye, and multigrain bread with soybeans and sunflower seeds

1-11-27 Kichijoji Honcho, Musashino

lindtraud.com

Monday – Sunday, 10am – 6pm

Frau Krumm

Celebrated former tennis player Kimiko Date-Krumm founded and runs this stylish bakery. Inspired to open her own bakery after developing a love of German bread during her European tours, Frau Krumm now cooks up delicious German baked goods. Although the selection is often blended with twists of culinary influences from France and Japan, Frau Krumm still hits the spot when it comes to hearty rye with its original “Krumbot”.

Our brown bread recommendations:

German rye bread with walnuts and Japanese red-bean paste, wrapped in Monhschnecken (A black poppy paste)

The original ‘Krumbrot’ (100% rye)

1 Chome-16-20 Ebisu, Shibuya ku

fraukrumm.stores.jp

Tuesday – Saturday, 8am – 5pm

Tolo Pan Tokyo

“Tolo”, derived from the Japanese word toro (meaning slow-flowing river) is owned by Shinji Tanaka, who spent 6 years developing his craft as a sous chef and baker before launching his own bakery. French bread and Japanese-European fusion treats happily coexist here in all of their dough-based glory.

Our brown bread recommendation:

‘Tolo Kuro’: 40% rye with Malaysian black cacao

3-14-3 Higashiyama, Meguro ku

tolotokyo.com

Monday, Thursday – Friday, 8am – 5pm

BRØD

BRØD is a cozy bakery in Shibuya that specializes in Danish and other Nordic baked goods. The team uses only organic ingredients to create nutritious and wholesome bread free of anything artificial. The specialty sourdough bread is the shining star and great care is taken in cultivating the most nutritious, flavorful and healthy loaves. The bakery also occassionally has pop-up stores across Tokyo such as a stall in the Aoyama farmers market.

Our brown bread recommendations:

HEIMDAL rye bread (100% rye)

RUNGNIR rye sourdough

5-4-20 Hiroo, Shibuya ku

brod.jp

Tuesday – Saturday, 10am – 5pm

Aoyama farmers market (dates may vary)

Bricolage bread & Co.

This rustic bread company prides itself on using Japanese-grown wheat and whole grains in all of its bread. Head there early to grab the best of their concocted fusion baked treats. The bakery also has excellent coffee and a terrace area for having a fancy brunch moment opposite the Park Hyatt hotel in the luxury of Roppongi.

Our brown bread recommendations:

‘Dinkel’ bread made whole wheat and spelt flour, as well as sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds

‘Chataigne’ bread made with Mugi-cha (barley tea) and Sen-cha (type of green tea)

6−15−1 Minato City, Roppongi, Roppongi Hills Keyakizaka Terrace level 1F

bricolagebread.com

Tuesday – Friday, 7am – 7pm, Wednesday – Sunday, 8am – 8pm