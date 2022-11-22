2022 -2023 Winter Illumination Guide

With Japan once again open to people from all around the world Tokyo is bristling with things to see and do this winter season. If there’s one things that’s synonymous with winter events in Tokyo it’s illuminations and we’ve rounded up some of our favorite 2022-2023 winter illuminations around Tokyo and beyond.

Tokyo Midtown Christmas 2022

Nov 17, 2022 – Dec 25, 2022

The much-loved golden illuminations in Roppongi’s Midtown are back again this year with Christmas Story winter lights, Party Popper Tree and a variety of art and lighting installations throughout the Midtown building. The popular ice skating rink will also be making its return this year for those looking to show off their skills.

TOKYO MIDTOWN

Christmas Story Lights: Nov 17, 2022 – Dec 14, 2022

Midtown Winter Lights: 17:00～23:00

Galleria Installations: 11:00～24:00

Tokyo Christmas Market 2022

Dec 9, 2022 – Dec 25, 2022

Hibiya Park

Tickets are available here

Tokyo Christmas Market: 16:00 ~ 22:00 (Last Order 21:30)

Hibiya Magic Time Illumination 2022

Nov 17, 2022 – Feb 14, 2023

Centred around Hibiya’s TOKYO MIDTOWN, the entire district of Hibiya will become a luminescent wonderland this holidays season. In addition to the “aurora” themed illuminations, the 6th floor park view garden will also feature a Milky Way-themed light installation and the entrance to Tokyo Midtown will be transformed into Hibiya Winter Square.

Hibiya

Hibiya Area Illumination: 17:00 ~ 23:00

Park View Winter Garden: 17:00 ~ 23:00

Magic Time Illumination: 17:00 ~ 23:00

Yebisu Garden Place Baccarat ETERNAL LIGHTS

Dates to be announced

Baccarat’s chandelier has lit up the Yebisu Garden Place every winter since 1999. The chandelier is one of the world’s largest, with a height of 5 meters, a width of 3 meters, a total of 8,500 crystal pieces and 250 lights. The winter illumination event has continued to brighten the city of Ebisu throughout each holiday season and is a winter highlight for many Tokyoites.

EBISU, SHIBUYA

11AM – 12AM

Roppongi Hills Christmas 2022

Nov 10, 2022 – Dec 25, 2022

Roppongi Hills Christmas offers a variety of choices in illumination attractions scattered throughout the Roppongi Hills area. A great option for those looking to take in as much as they can over a long winter stroll.

Roppongi Hills

Roppongi Christmas Market 2022

Nov 26, 2022 – Dec 25, 2022

Get ready to experience the vibrancy of a night spent in the Christmas market of southwest Germany’s capital, Stuttgart. The recreation of magnificently decorated stalls paired with German sausages, stew and many other delicacies will bring you warmth this Christmas.

Roppongi Hills

Christmas Market: 11:00〜21:00

Free Entrance

Omohara Christmas Illumination 2022

Nov 3, 2022 – Dec 25, 2022

Wind down at the rooftop garden of Tokyu Plaza Omotesando. More than 20,00 lightbulbs will be decorating the trees and giving you a breathtaking view of a starry forest.

Tokyu Plaza Omotesando

Illumination: 17:00 ~ 22:00

Omohara Tokyu Plaza Website

Tokyo Skytree Town Dream Christmas 2022

Nov 10, 2022 – Dec 25, 2022

The world-famous Sky Tree is regularly filled with events and activities. This Christmas they are redesigning their illumination and the Sky Arena will be sparkling with golden lights.

Tokyo Skytree

Opening hours: 16:00 ~ 24:00

Admission to the top floors of the tower will require advanced fee of ¥2100 (weekdays) and ¥2300 (weekends)

Marunouchi Illumination 2022

Nov 10, 2022 – Feb 19, 2023

MARUNOUCHI, CHIYODA

3PM – 11PM

Hotel Chinzanso’s Tokyo Sea of Clouds and 1,000 Lights 2022

Dates to be announced

Located in Sekiguchi, Bunkyo City, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is offering their Sea of Clouds and 1,000 Lights for everyone to enjoy an other-worldly experience in the clouds. Entrance is free and all you have to bring is a friend and camera to take memorable pictures!

SEKIGUCHI, BUNKYO-KU

SUNDOWN TO 11PM

Yokohama Milight (ミライト) 2022

Nov 10, 2022 – Feb 12, 2023

Yokohama

Opening hours: 16:00 ~ 23:00

Free Entrance

Yorunoyo Yokohama Cross Night Illumination

Nov 24, 2022 – Jan 3, 2023

This is “yorunoyo” a look into Yokohama City at night. The entire cityscape of Yokohama will come alive with a gigantic light show 8 times per night throughout the six-week event and a variety of smaller illuminations and art installations will be carefully plotted throughout the city for an immersive nighttime experience.

Yorunoyo Yokohama, Yokohama City

Illumination: 17:00 ~ 21:00

Free Entrance

Tokyo Mega Illumination

Nov 15, 2022 – Jan 9, 2023

If this is your first time experiencing Christmas in Japan, you shouldn’t miss the Mega Illumination located in Oi Racecourse, Shinagawa City. Featuring a variety of light shows and nostalgic installations capturing Japan’s unique landscapes its a kitschy and fun way to enjoy a winter’s night out.

Tokyo Mega Illumination, Shinagawa City

Detailed Pricing

Flower Fantasy – the Garden of Illuminated Flowers 2022 – 2023

Nov 15, 2022 – Feb 14, 2023

Consistently ranked one of the best illuminations in the country, the Garden of Illuminated Flowers will be held for the 21st time this year. Over 5.0 million lights will decorate the gigantic garden with a number of themed installations scattered throughout.

ASHIKAGA FLOWER PARK, TOCHIGI

4.30PM – 8.30PM

Jewellumination at Yomiuriland 2022

Oct 21, 2022 – April 9, 2023

Jewellumination is the world’s first LED illumination inspired by gemstone colors, developed by Motoko Ishii Lighting Design. The subject chosen by Ms. Ishii is the world of Greek mythology. There will be 12 mythical areas in Yomiuriland based on the theme of “Jewel Olympus” and decorated with a record-breaking 6.5 million bulbs.

YANOKUCHI, INAGI-SHI

Tokyo Dome City Illumination 2022

Oct 05, 2022 – Feb 28, 2023

Tokyo Dome City

Free Entrance

Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse Christmas Market 2022

Nov 25, 2022 – Dec 25, 2022

Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse

Christmas Market: 17:00 ~ 23:00

Free Entrance

Meguro River Minna no Illumination 2022

Nov 11, 2022 – Jan 8, 2023

Meguro River

Free Entrance