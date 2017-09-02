Tokyo has something of an unofficial curfew: the trains stop at 12-ish and begin again around 4. People run for the last train so they can get some amount of sleep to be ready for work the next morning. Those that miss the last train, whether intentionally or unintentionally, usually make their way to the city’s clubs or bars, karaoke establishments and manga cafes. I wanted to look outside of those areas. This photo essay is a slice of the city not seen by many Tokyoites. I travelled the city during the late-late night hours by bike, taking pictures of the atmosphere and personality of all-night Tokyo.