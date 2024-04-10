Gel Nail Specialty Salon: “Asian” English-friendly salon offering top-tier Japanese nail art By Metropolis

Asian Nail Salon has been in business for 15 years with three Tokyo locations in Shibuya, Ikebukuro and Roppongi, as well as one store in Okinawa. They offer several services including simultaneous hand and foot treatments, a range of exquisite and innovative gel nail designs and more.

The salon offers three set gel nail plans plus extra options for customization. The “Basic Plan” costs ¥4,400 and includes either one-color nails, glitter gradation, color gradation or French tips. The “Elegant Plan” for ¥7,200 gives you a list of luxurious designs that you can choose from. The ¥8,200 “Platinum Plan” includes a selection of unique and one-of-a-kind designs.

Asian Nail Salon is open on weekdays from 1 pm to 5 pm and accepts both reservations and walk-ins. The Tokyo stores are all located within a 5-minute walk from the nearest station. For a full list of services and locations or to make an online reservation, visit their official website.