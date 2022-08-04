Lamb lovers rejoice!

Located next to the heart of Harajuku lies Bistro Prime Lamb, Japan’s first dedicated lamb bistro. Sourcing only the highest quality ingredients, Bistro Prime Lamb uses a variety of cuts and inspired cooking methods to offer a diverse selection of lamb dishes to its customers.

Heading into the restaurant, you’re immediately greeted by smiles and, as you’re guided to your table, you’re greeted once again by a dynamic range of irresistible aromas. The menu features both a la carte and the recommended 10-course meal options.

The course begins with a large selection of appetizers and first up is the lamb rare steak. Paired with a creamy and rich filet tartare this bite-size dish sets a mouth-watering tone for the following 9 courses which don’t disappoint. The long-boiled lamb bone soup is packed with flavor, each spoonful subtly priming your mouth for what’s to come.

Next up is a set of four gorgeously plated appetizers, lamb carpaccio, slow-cooked lamb heart, spicy lamb quesadilla and lamb short ribs jerky. The set gives you a great selection of different cuts of lamb and each item perfectly encompasses the distinct merits of each particular cut. While each dish is unique in taste and texture, our personal favorite was the lamb quesadilla.

The Lamb Tongue Salad is served with the restaurant’s specialty dish, the lamb liver, sweetbread pie. The pie’s bold flavor and texture are reason enough to run to this restaurant with its crunchy surface offering a deliciously flaky counterpoint to its tender, juicy lamb filling.

Next, the cold, refreshing, tomato smoothie acts as a moreish palette cleanser followed by a soft and pillowy homemade focaccia with a creamy sheep’s milk whipped cream which sets the stage for the main courses.

Finally, the main dishes, two masterfully cooked juicy lamb chops are paired with some locally-sourced vegetables from Shibakai Farm and a delectable spaghetti topped with dry-aged lamb shoulder shavings and fresh vegetables.

As Japan’s first lamb bistro, Bistro Prime Lamb sets the bar high for all future competitors. With its exquisite aroma, flavors and service, Bistro Prime Lamb is a must-go for all food lovers.

Address

THE SHARE 1F, 3-25-18 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001

Business Hours

Dinner [Every day]

17:00-22:30 (Last order 21:00)

Lunch [Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays only]

11:30-15:30 (Last order 14:00)

phone number

03-5772-8858