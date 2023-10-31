「Atrevío」 By Metropolis

In Spain, good food isn’t just enjoyed, it’s lived, breathed and celebrated. The Spanish saying “Pan, vino y carne… crían buena sangre” (bread, wine and meat makes good blood) sums up this mentality well and it’s this mentality that「Atrevío」brings to Tokyo. A new limited-time jamoneria (jamon specialty store) in COREDO Muromachi Terrace in Nihonbashi, the concept store is built around the three concepts of learning, trying and enjoying.

This holistic approach to discovering Spanish gastronomy in Tokyo offers a tasting bar and restaurant, Spanish deli and select shop offering the options to immerse yourself in an authentic Spanish experience in the store, grab a quick bite on the go, or take some of their specialty jamon products home with you.

At the tasting bar, learn about the store’s specialty jamon from their experienced cortadores de jamon (artisan carvers) and pick from their menu which features authentic Spanish tapas and jamon tasting plates as well as Japanese-inspired twists on Spanish classics such as paella grilled onigiri and Spanish tamago yaki.

At the deli, grab lunch on the go with a variety of quick and easy snack options such as the「Atrevío」Spanish bouquet filled with rich and flavorful jamon cebo, jamon serrano, chorizo, salchichon, manchego cheese and seasonal fruits and vegetables. Or try the pan con tomate sandwich, a twist on a popular Spanish staple filled with savory tomato and garlic sauce and jamon.

Finally, take a taste of「Atrevío」home with you from the select shop. Choose from a variety of products produced by Campofrio, one of Spain’s most trusted producers of jamon. Whether you’d like to experiment with a new recipe or get friends together at home for an authentic Spanish tapas experience, the store offers a variety of its specialty products including chorizo, jamon de bellota iberico and jamon de cebo iberico.

Everything from the cortadores and deli counter to the store’s warm lighting and ambiance is designed to make visitors feel like they’re on a relaxing Spanish getaway. This immersive experience offers visitors the opportunity to not only enjoy the food on offer but live, breathe and celebrate it, the true Spanish way.

「Atrevío」officially opened at Coredo Muromachi Terrace on October 26.

Coredo Muromachi Terrace 1st floor, 3-2-1 Nihonbashi Muromachi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

TEL: 03-6281-8377



Business Hours:

Mon – Fri

Lunch:

11am -3pm (LO 2:30pm)

Dinner:

5pm-10pm (LO 9:30pm)​

Sat – Sun

All Day Menu:

11am – 10pm (LO 9:30pm)