Until September 18

The Little Mermaid Cafe

Oh My Cafe immerses itself in an underwater “The Little Mermaid” theme. Disney fans, need we tell you that this is a must-visit? We especially love the Flounder smoothie and adorable shell-shaped madeleines. Sebastian the crab sings his way into a fruit sandwich, and Ursula transforms into a smoothie almost as ice-cold as she is (sorry, Ursula). Lovebirds Eric and Ariel float upon a soy milk and tomato curry. Snaffle some cute The Little Mermaid-themed merch too before the cafe transforms into its next Disney theme.

3F Oh My Cafe, Tokyu Plaza Omotesando, Harajuku, 2-30-3 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

11am – 8pm

Prices vary

store.ohmycafe.jp

Until October 9

Curious George Cafe

Curious George swings into Tokyo to hang out at the vibrant Miyashita Park in Shibuya. The mischievous monkey of our memories graces the menu, napping under an egg-laden blanket in an omurice bowl, floating atop cream sodas, and reclining on a “beach” of luscious seafood pasta, sheltered by a cocktail umbrella. With its imaginative and endearing offerings, this spot becomes a delightful choice for a lighthearted city lunch, capturing the essence of the cartoon’s original creativity and charm.

2F Rayard Miyashita Park, 6-20-10 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

11am – 9pm

Prices vary

curiousgeorge-kitchen.jp

September 23 – 24

Namaste India

Dive into the colorful kaleidoscope of India’s culture and cuisine at Namaste India in Yoyogi Park. With over five hundred ethnicities cross India, this celebration is a tapestry of customs. Take part in yoga, sway to North Indian Bharatanatyam dance, and don the elegant sari at workshops and events. Discover Ayurveda’s natural healing and enjoy intricate mehendi (henna) art. Of course, for foodies, taste diverse flavors from food trucks, spice stalls, and a large selection of leaves over at the tea corner.

Yoyogi Park, 2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku

10am – 7:30pm

Free

indofestival.com

September 9 – 10

China Festival

Embark on a journey into the diverse realm of Chinese cuisine and culture at the China Festival in Yoyogi Park. Celebrating the fiftieth year of China-Japan relations, this event brims with diverse flavors and traditions. Festival-goer foodies can savor classic dishes like xiaolongbao (soup dumplings) and spicy mapo tofu, all while becoming immersed in traditional music and dance. Join us for a cultural exchange that’s both savory and spectacular.

Yoyogi Park, 2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku

10am – 8pm

Free

chinafes.net

September 16 – 18

Tahitian Festa 2023

The paradise of the South Pacific is yours to explore in Kawasaki at Tahitian Festa 2023. Unearth treasures like black pearls, distinctive apparel and handmade crafts, all reminiscent of this island oasis. Delight your taste buds with local delicacies, including the famed Rotui, a pineapple beverage steeped in Tahitian heritage. As the festivities unfold, live dance performances also add a vibrant rhythm to the event.

Kosugi Core Park, Grand Tree Musashi Kosugi, 3-1302 Kosugimachi, Nakahara-ku, Kawasaki

10am – 8pm

Free

tahiti.co.jp

October 28 – 29

Setagaya Bread Festival 2023

Experience the essence of French culinary tradition at “La Fête Du Pain Setagaya,” a festival dedicated to the cherished household staple. From chunky baguettes to crunchy boules, this event boasts a 13-year legacy of showcasing unique freshly baked delights, a departure from the usual sweet shokupan offerings popular at many of Tokyo’s bakeries. This year’s theme, “fresh,” reverberates through the celebration, celebrating the city’s most recently-opened bakeries. Join us in savoring this ode to freshness and joy in baking.

Setagaya Park, 1-5-27 Ikejiri, Setagaya-ku

11am – 5pm

Free

setagaya-panmatsuri.com

October 26 – November 5

Tokyo Ramen Festa 2023

For Japan residents and visitors alike, this festival is a ramen lover’s dream. With a variety of ramen styles to warm you up, from shoyu to spicy, over forty vendors present their regional specialties. The air filled with aroma of chashu, the seasoned and braised pork that often tops a steaming bowl of ramen. While the entrance is free, each bowl of broth-infused noodles costs around ¥880.

Komazawa Olympic Park Central Square, 1-1 Komazawa Park, Setagaya-ku

10:30am – 8:30pm

Free

ra-fes.com

September 16 – 18

Fiesta Mexicana

Immerse yourself in a burst of color and culture across three vibrant days as this festival connects Japan with the Mexican spirit. Revel in parades, rhythmic dances, and a tapestry of flavors—grab a taco made to order or satisfy your cravings with classic salsa and chips, while also exploring the world of Mexican craft beer. Take a swing at the piñata, browse the Mexican jewelry and textiles, and let the mariachi bands’ melodies infuse the atmosphere with a lively fiesta vibe.

Odaiba Deck West Promenade, 1-8 Daiba, Minato-ku

11am – 7pm

Free

fiestamexicana-tokyo.com

October 1

Vegan Gourmet Festival Autumn 2023

Indulge in Tokyo’s finest vegan fare at this exceptional festival, where every dish is crafted solely from plant-based ingredients. Embracing a philosophy devoid of animal products, the event is organized primarily by passionate volunteers and companies dedicated to sustainable living. Engaging exhibitions highlight the impact of veganism in mitigating global warming and promoting individual well-being. Whether you’re a vegan enthusiast or simply like trying new foods, this festival provides the perfect platform to sample a diverse array of vegan delights, showcasing an entire spectrum of delectable alternatives.

Kiba Park Event Plaza, 4-6-1 Hirano, Koto-ku

10am – 4pm

Free

vegefes.com