Since its birth in 2018, Tokyo Love Hotels has showcased over 300 local and international artists, popups, and performance acts. In collaboration with Metropolis Japan, Tokyo Love Hotels cherry-picks 3 talents each month to be featured as LOVEHO SELECTS, showcasing artists and small businesses to readers and culture enthusiasts alike.

“Tokyo Love Hotels is an art-event organization based in Tokyo, Japan, that gathers local and international talents of all ranges to share a night of art, music, experiences, and love with the community. They support artists by providing space for them to perform, promote, network, sell, and exhibit their work; free of charge and commission.”

Creator: Cyber Steffie

LoveHo says:

When it comes to anything cyber-related, Steffie is our go-to. When Tokyo Love Hotels had its first NFT event, we called Steffie to display her works. Her world of art and creative approach to bridging the now with the future is as well-curated as it is organic in its presentation. We admire her artistic property, work ethic, and passion for development. She opened up a whole other dimension, showcasing the beauty and seemingly endless depth of what the cyber world entails, to Lovehos as well as to our community. We are excited and intrigued to see where she’ll take her world next.

Biography

Steffie is a creative technologist and a creator with a passion for all things cyberpunk. She spent five years working in tech in Silicon Valley before moving to Tokyo in 2016 to explore more creative opportunities. Since moving to Tokyo, she has been pursuing multiple creative interests, including freelance modeling and a deeper love for cyberpunk.

Steffie also founded Startup Lady Japan, a female entrepreneur startup that empowers women to pursue their business potential.

One of her latest projects is a cyberpunk-themed cybersecurity learning game, which reflects her love for futurism and her technical expertise. Steffie’s creativity also extends to her passion for anime and futuristic portraits, which showcase her unique artistic style and vision. Currently, she is focused on applying AI, NFT, and immersive web technologies to build innovative and engaging experiences for businesses and personal brands. Through her work, Steffie aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible with emerging technologies and inspire others to do the same.

Message from Cyber Steffie

“A message to all creatives — To all the creative souls out there, hear this: Your personal brand is the unique expression of who you are and what you stand for. It’s the essence that makes you stand out in a sea of talent. Embrace it, nurture it, and let it shine through every project and endeavor. Let it be the heart and soul of everything you do. For it is your personal brand that will help you connect with like-minded individuals, inspire your audience, and ultimately, leave a lasting impact on the world. So don’t be afraid to show the world what you stand for and what you have to offer.”

For more: Instagram, Links

DJ: DJ Double G

LoveHo says:

Ever since DJ Double G set foot in Japan, he has become something of a resident DJ at Tokyo Love Hotels. His vast knowledge and love for music, DJ skills, professionalism, and most of all humble spirit is something the Lovehos truly appreciate. As a DJ he is able to adapt to any environment, making sure the crowd is getting the exact tunes needed to remember the night. We recommend Double G to everyone, everywhere, and will continue to do so until the end of time.

Biography

Double G is an American mobile and club Dj who has relocated to Japan from Atlanta, GA. He was born and raised in Detroit, MI., the home of Motown. Double G developed a love for music at a young age. He plays ALL genres of music. Double G motto is “music is love and essential to life.” He is available and able to play at clubs, festivals, lounges and private events.

Message from DJ Double G

“Let the five elements of hip hop guide you.”

For more: Instagram

Artist: meromero

LoveHo says:

meromero’s art is as classically “kawaii” and Japanese pop, as its a reflection on today’s society. We feel her characters could already be represented all across Japan! It is obvious that meromero has done her research, mastered the art of Japanese pop culture, and taken it to the next level. Her designs bring joy to kids and adults alike, grown men wear her character hoodies and look great! To top it off, her vivid and multifaceted characters provide a sense of refuge from daily life and society; from the cute and carefree designs to their social commentaries containing positive affirmations such as “happy to see you,” “you can do anything if you believe in yourself” and “love yourself.”

Biography

The artist, meromero, is a painter and illustrator from Montréal and she is currently based in Tokyo. She is known for painting dreamy landscapes with koi fishes in the sky and anime girls surrounded in flowers using acrylic paint on wood canvases. When the pandemic hit, she ventured into digital illustration and created a brand. The ‘meromero’ brand first started out as a side project that eventually grew into something much more. She created illustrations and products that carry a positive message about self-love. Meromero is simply a reminder to love yourself, to stay positive, and to never give up on yourself.

Meromero is influenced by Japanese art and fashion. Many illustrations and colours are derived from the artist’s painting style, as well as traditional and contemporary Japanese art, and modern streetwear fashion. The brand aims to create an everyday lifestyle that is both cute, functional and accessible to all.

Message from meromero

“In the middle of the pandemic, as I wasn’t able to paint anymore, I ventured into digital illustration and decided to create everyday items that carry a positive and encouraging message. I wanted meromero to be a reminder to stay strong and to keep going. As more people started noticing my message and felt comforted by my mission, it grew into something more meaningful. I hope meromero will also brighten up your day as it does to me and that it serves as a reminder to take care of yourself.”

For more: Website | Instagram | Instagram