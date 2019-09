Beauty Special

Forbes called Aki Watanabe “the best hairdresser in Tokyo.” Trained at the Vidal Sasoon and Toni & Guy academies, Aki has done hairstyling for magazines such as The Face and i-D, and worked for brands like Red or Dead. The salon offers 4 types of hairspa treatment using the Leonor Greyl customized technique from Paris, the only salon in Japan to do so. This special microcirculation treatment uses specialized suctioning equipment to stimulate blood circulation of the scalp which increases the effect of the overall treatment. Using a variety of natural, edible powders from vegetables and plants (such as seaweed, celery, carrot, ginseng, chamomile and other proteins), each hairspa treatment is customized for you, prepared in front of you and applied directly to your dry hair to achieve maximum product penetration and ultimate benefit with immediate and long-lasting results.