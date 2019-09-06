Beauty Special

5-17-4-2F Hiroo, Shibuya-ku, Hiroo

Have your nails looking glamorous with one of our deluxe nail polish, Shellac or gel treatments. Shellac nails are a popular choice as they are stronger than polish and gentler on the nails than regular gel nails. First time Shellac Manicure and Pedicure customers will receive a take-off kit for free! Prefer “fresh” natural nails? We also offer nail care for women and men. iPads are provided so you can relax and catch up on your favorite Netflix show whilst your nails get beautified!



SOZO HAIR & MAKE

Since opening in 2009, SOZO has grown to become one of Tokyo’s top international hair salons. Founders Keizo and Taa started SOZO with the aim of creating a singular salon experience in the heart of the fashionable Jingumae district. The result is a one-of-a-kind destination combining art, beauty and outstanding customer care. Highly skilled stylists go above and beyond to ensure a comfortable and empowering experience. With plenty of experience working abroad, every member of the team can speak English. The salon also offers an array of imported products designed to address specific hair types, so customers can enjoy specially tailored treatments.