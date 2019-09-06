Beauty Special

AKI WATANABE
Special offers:
Mention Metropolis and receive 20% off hairspa treatments (until the end of October)
Soin Classique (Basic) ¥5,000 ⇒¥4,000
Soin Personnalisé (Personalized) ¥7,000 ⇒ ¥5,600 Soin Sublim (Hair loss prevention) ¥12,000 ⇒¥9,600 Soin Réjuvénateur (Anti-aging) ¥10,000 ⇒¥8,000
5-17-4-2F Hiroo, Shibuya-ku, Hiroo
Tel: 03-6447-7414
Mon&Wed–Fri 11am–9pm, Sat 10am–9pm
https://www.watanabe-hair.com/
ELANA JADE
Have your nails looking glamorous with one of our deluxe nail polish, Shellac or gel treatments. Shellac nails are a popular choice as they are stronger than polish and gentler on the nails than regular gel nails. First time Shellac Manicure and Pedicure customers will receive a take-off kit for free! Prefer “fresh” natural nails? We also offer nail care for women and men. iPads are provided so you can relax and catch up on your favorite Netflix show whilst your nails get beautified!
Services:
Nails
Facials
Waxing
Massage
Spray Tanning Eyelash Extensions
Special offer
Shellac manicure for only ¥4,800 (valid until the end of September, 2019)
4F NS Azabu Juban Building, 3-6-2 Azabu-Juban, Minato-ku, Azabu-Juban
03-6453-9319
Mon–Fri 10am–9pm, Sat–Sun10am–7pm
salon@elanajade.com
www.elanajade.com
SOZO HAIR & MAKE
Since opening in 2009, SOZO has grown to become one of Tokyo’s top international hair salons. Founders Keizo and Taa started SOZO with the aim of creating a singular salon experience in the heart of the fashionable Jingumae district. The result is a one-of-a-kind destination combining art, beauty and outstanding customer care. Highly skilled stylists go above and beyond to ensure a comfortable and empowering experience. With plenty of experience working abroad, every member of the team can speak English. The salon also offers an array of imported products designed to address specific hair types, so customers can enjoy specially tailored treatments.
SOZO’s commitment to hospitality and diversity attracts a broad clientele, including Japanese celebrities, artists and foreign models. More than just a hair salon, SOZO also doubles as a gallery space. Seasonal exhibitions feature several international artists at a time, facilitating a creative and aesthetic environment.
Price Guide:
1. Cut & Color ¥17,000~
2. Cut & Highlight ¥17,000~
3. Cut & Straighten ¥23,000~
4-25-1 B1 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku Jingumae/ Harajuku/ Omotesando
Mon-Fri: 11am – 9pm (closed Tue) 10am – 8pm (Public Holidays and Weekends)
03-3478-8692
sozo@sozo-hairmake.com
sozo-hairmake.com