ANA Poolside Lounge Experience luxury at Garden Pool this summer! Enjoy stunning views of Tokyo Tower and relax under parasols with a glass of Moët Champagne. By Laurence Woeste

Summer is here! Splurge on ANA InterContinental’s outdoor swimming pool this summer to enjoy the sunny months. In partnership with Moët & Chandon, the “Garden Pool” boasts extraordinary views of Tokyo Tower with its prime location in Akasaka.

This urban escape, decked with parasols and lounge chairs, offers the perfect opportunity to flee the tumultuous and hectic city life and indulge in relaxation. Ice cubes clinking, flowing champagne and can be perfectly enjoyed with a cool glass of Moët Champagne. Their collaboration this year promises an amazing combination between french luxury in the center of Tokyo. The poolside will be decorated with parasols and deck chairs with gold crowns, inspired by the French champagne house.

Aside from the pool and champagne, a variety of poolside snacks are offered, with the option of receiving a brunch box when booking “Premium Seating”. This opulent plan gives you a semi-private parasol equipped with deck chairs and sun beds (from ¥32,318 per time slot). There are only five pairs a day so book fast!

Poolside snacks

Further poolside snacks to enjoy include iconic club sandwiches, fish and chips and further standard items like shaved ice, smoothies to further compliment the champagne.

Event Details

June 15, 2024 – September 30, 2024 10am – 10pm

Slot 1: 10am – 1:50pm / Slot 2: 2pm – 5:50pm / Slot 3: 6pm – 9:50pm

Reserve here!