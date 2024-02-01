Sakura Sweets Selection at Grand Hyatt Tokyo It's that time of the year again: Sakura! By Arden Kreuzer

The approach of spring takes on a whole new meaning in Japan, and those who’ve lived here for a while know what I mean: Sakura. Themed. Everything. Unlike commercialized holidays like Valentine’s Day which tend to rub some people the wrong way, there is something intrinsically beautiful about the way that Japan treasures its cherry blossoms.

These tiny pink sakura flowers blanket the country for just a few weeks every year and are the inspiration behind an infinite number of Japanese artworks, philosophies, literature, and yes, even food. This year, Grand Hyatt Tokyo is paying homage to the sakura season with delicately designed cherry blossom-inspired pastries and sweets at its Fiorentina Pastry Boutique.

Beginning March 15, the award-winning patissiers at Fiorentina Pastry Boutique, located on the first floor of the Grand Hyatt Tokyo, will be offering six special treats that are both beautiful pieces of art and delicious to taste. The Grand Premium Sakura Shortcake is set to highlight the menu with its top-of-the-line seasonal ingredients: Japanese strawberries, sakura-flavored Jersey cream, and creme brûlée made from Tahitian vanilla beans. Additionally, the menu will include sakura blancmange, sakura tiramisu, and other sweets that can be taken home or given as gifts. Consider Fiorentina Pastry Boutique’s menu as an art exhibition you can taste while celebrating the cherry blossoms that have inspired awe in generations of Japanese people.

Grand Hyatt Tokyo (first floor)

Fiorentina Pastry Boutique

6-10-3 Roppongi

Minato-Ku, Tokyo 106-0032 Japan