In a beauty world flooded with expensive products, latest trends and bizarre new treatments, where should we begin when we want to look and feel not just our most beautiful, but also our healthiest? With a concept expressing a simple yet powerful mission, “To provide high-end beauty treatments that are effective, healthy and natural,” everyone’s first stop in Tokyo for beauty and relaxation services should be Elana Jade.
Located in the stylish and convenient Azabu Juban area, the bilingual salon’s natural and organic beauty services will not only make your skin glow, but also help you improve your own health and wellbeing by:
- Improving the skin’s current condition by restoring vitality and radiance
- Fighting the ageing process by preventing the degradation of the skin’s elastin
- Improving overall health by caring for the bodies largest organ — the skin
Until the end of November, Metropolis readers can get a free brow tint with their lash lift at Elana Jade by simply mentioning Metropolis to the staff. The salon also offers special packages that would make the perfect Christmas gifts for 2020, including:
“Relax and Escape”
¥23,000 | usually ¥28,000
This pampering experience includes a luxurious conditioning facial and a relaxing 90-minute hot stone massage.
“Ultimate Indulgence”
¥32,000 | usually ¥36,400
This package includes a conditioning facial, a 60-minute aromatherapy oil massage, shellac manicure and a shellac pedicure.
And as the colder months creep in, take advantage of Elana Jade’s winter hot stone massages, or give your body some much-needed extra TLC with the popular lash lift and lash extension services, manicures, facials and waxing.
For more information, please visit elanajade.com
NS Azabu Juban Building 4F, 3-6-2
Azabu Juban, Minato-Ku Tokyo
@elanajade_japan
03-6453-9319
COVID-19 precautions and safety measures
- The salon has now started to use PayPay to eliminate hand contact when making payments.
- Staff will be using a temperature gun to take all clients’ temperatures when entering the salon.
- Please refrain from visiting for a period of 14 days if you have recently traveled or have been in close contact with those who have.
- Wash hands thoroughly when entering and leaving the salon.
- Please wear a mask when in the salon.
- The salon cannot serve clients water or tea from glasses, so when possible, please bring your own water bottle.
- Please do not visit if feeling unwell with any illness.
- In the unfortunate event you contract the virus within 14 days of visiting the salon, please let the salon know immediately.
- During the salon’s facials, the therapist will be wearing a face shield, mask and hypoallergenic gloves during the treatment.
- All therapists will be wearing gloves and face shields when possible during treatments.