In a beauty world flooded with expensive products, latest trends and bizarre new treatments, where should we begin when we want to look and feel not just our most beautiful, but also our healthiest? With a concept expressing a simple yet powerful mission, “To provide high-end beauty treatments that are effective, healthy and natural,” everyone’s first stop in Tokyo for beauty and relaxation services should be Elana Jade.

Located in the stylish and convenient Azabu Juban area, the bilingual salon’s natural and organic beauty services will not only make your skin glow, but also help you improve your own health and wellbeing by:

Improving the skin’s current condition by restoring vitality and radiance

Fighting the ageing process by preventing the degradation of the skin’s elastin

Improving overall health by caring for the bodies largest organ — the skin

Until the end of November, Metropolis readers can get a free brow tint with their lash lift at Elana Jade by simply mentioning Metropolis to the staff. The salon also offers special packages that would make the perfect Christmas gifts for 2020, including:

“Relax and Escape”

¥23,000 | usually ¥28,000

This pampering experience includes a luxurious conditioning facial and a relaxing 90-minute hot st one massage .

“Ultimate Indulgence”

¥32,000 | usually ¥36,400

This package includes a conditioning facial, a 60-minute aromatherapy oil massage, shellac manicure and a shellac pedicure.

And as the colder months creep in, take advantage of Elana Jade’s winter hot stone massages, or give your body some much-needed extra TLC with the popular lash lift and lash extension services, manicures, facials and waxing.

For more information, please visit elanajade.com

NS Azabu Juban Building 4F , 3-6-2

Azabu Juban, Minato-Ku Tokyo

@elanajade_japan

03-6453-9319

COVID -19 precautions and safety measures