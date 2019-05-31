Beer and Pizza Special

As we approach summer Metropolis gives you the lowdown on the best spots in the city to enjoy a refreshing beer and some awesome pizzas. From beer gardens and new pizza spots to craft beer and Irish pubs we have you covered for summer suds and perfect pies.

DevilCraft has become the go-to place for Chicago-style deep dish pizza in Tokyo with quality ingredients and a fresh homemade style. The brewery has expanded to three locations, including the newest Gotanda branch. DevilCraft is a place to relax over a pint — especially during Happy Hour at Gotanda where you’ll receive a ¥100 discount off pints and half pints Tues – Fri (5pm – 6pm) and Sat & Sun (3pm – 6pm). Monday also sees Super Happy Hours (5pm – 7pm) where pints are ¥200 off and half pints are ¥100 yen off. With a selection of 20 taps of U.S. and Japanese craft beer — they even have 12 rotating taps of original, small-batch DevilCraft brews — a casual afternoon can quickly turn into a long night.

9F Seijitsu Bldg.

2-7-8 Nishigotanda, Shinagawa-ku

Station: Gotanda

Tel: 03-6421-7788

Mon – Fri 5pm – 11pm, Sat 3pm – 11pm,

Sun 3pm – 10pm

devilcraft.jp

Opened in 1995, Dubliners’ is a Tokyo institution. Since opening its doors in Shinjuku, Dubliners’ has established a chain of authentic Irish pubs around town, with locations in Shibuya, Shinagawa, Ikebukuro and Akasaka. There is no better place to gulp down a pint of Guinness than in an Irish pub, and in Tokyo, Dubliners’ is the best place to get the black stuff — Dubliners’ Shinjuku has clocked the highest annual Guinness sale in Japan, every year for the last 22 years. At happy hour, a pint of Guinness is ¥900 instead of the usual ¥1,100 (check online for times at individual branches). And once a month, Dubliners’ celebrates ¥500 pint days when pints of Kilkenny and Guinness are half off — the next one is on Wednesday, June 13. Add Dubliners’ on LINE and receive your first pint for ¥500.

2F Dogenzaka Center Bldg.

2-29-8 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku

Station: Shibuya

Tel: 03-5459-1736

Mon – Sat 12pm – 1am, Sun & hols 12pm – 11pm

Email: sali6581@sapporo-lion.co.jp

dubliners.jp

The only thing that could beat a cold beer on a hot day is a cold beer over a hot summer barbecue — and PLUSTOKYO has the perfect rooftop for the occasion. The 180 sq. meter expanse of open lounge is filled with large, comfortable couches and DIY grills at your table. With the set barbecue course starting at ¥3,000 per person, you get over 300grams of meat to grill — top that off with ¥800 for a bottle of Heineiken and your summer is set. Sit back and let the cool evening breeze set your rhythm to the soundtrack of Tokyo’s only rooftop club with a DJ.

12F/RF Kirarito Ginza, 1-8-19 Ginza,

Chuo-ku

Station: Ginza

Opening hours: Sun & Hol 12pm – 12am

Mon closed

Tue – Thu 12pm – 1am

Fri – Sat 12pm – 3am

Tel: 03-3563-3776

plustyo.com

R Pizza is the perfect place to enjoy specialty American style pizza in Tokyo. Besides the eight delicious pizzas on the menu, you can also customize your pizza by choosing from four kinds of sauces and 30 homemade toppings, including bacon and pepperoni. Its best quality though is the thin crust, made fresh everyday. To complete the experience, you can watch the process of pizza making: from the stretching of pizza dough to the baking, it all happens before your eyes. With the assurance that the entire process will take less than five minutes, R Pizza is ready to bew your go-to whether you’re on a time-crunch or sitting back and savouring the experience.

B2F Hillside, Roppongi Hills, 6-10-1 Roppongi,

Minato-ku

Station: Roppongi

Open 11am – 10pm

Tel: 03-6459-2618

Email: voice@rpizza.jp

rpizza.jp

A quaint alley of bustling bars and restaurants, YOYOGI VILLAGE combines food, flora and music with outdoor brews in its seventh annual beer garden. This year’s theme is “White Birch Garden.” Situated on the terrace of the code kurkku restaurant, the enchanting beer garden features a 2-hour all-you-can-drink menu for ¥5,000 on weekdays and ¥5,500 on weekends. The price includes appetizers, a main dish, tea-based cocktails, highballs and two Hoegaarden craft beers. With a refreshing, white-based design inspired by the birch tree, the venue is a perfect place for guests to unwind and leave the summer heat behind.

1-28-9 Yoyogi,

Shibuya-ku

Station: Yoyogi

May 1 – October 31

Lunch: 11:30am – 3:30pm, Dinner: 6pm – 0pm

Tel: 03-6300-5231 (Lunch hours)

070-1489-882 (Dinner hours)

yoyogi-village.jp