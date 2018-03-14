The Metropolis team was deeply saddened to hear of the death of Tokyo socialite, writer and PR guru Bill Hersey. Hersey, who died at the age of 87, was a larger-than-life figure and a true man about town.

His regular column in Tokyo Weekender was essential reading for those involved in the social and party circuit, and Hersey, in turn, gained a large and devoted following.

It’s true to say that he lived a full life including fashion journalism, modeling, PR and a long list of charity work which endeared him to many in his adopted home of Tokyo. Hersey, a native of Ohio, first came to Japan in the 60s and immediately made his presence felt in Tokyo, befriending many, including superstars from the acting and music world.

Metropolis would like to pass on our condolences to Bill’s family, friends and the Tokyo Weekender team.