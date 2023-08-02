Looking for the perfect summer treat that combines convenience with irresistible flavors? Marugame Seimen’s sensational ‘Shake Udon’ brings you a range of delicious hand-held udon, guaranteed to delight your taste buds wherever you go.

Since May 2023, Marugame Seimen has unveiled a groundbreaking line of take-away udon in a cup, ready to enjoy in a fun and easy way. To celebrate summer, they have released an array of mouthwatering flavors including Frozen Salted Lemon, Green Onion Pork Shabu-Shabu, and Mentaiko Potato Cream — Just give the cup a shake and dig in.

With the sun beating down, it’s hard to find take-away food that can withstand the heat. Cool down with Marugame Seimen’s Frozen Salted Lemon Bukkake Udon. Fresh noodles and dashi, crowned with frozen lemon chunks and a sprinkle of flaky salt. A simple shake of the cup transforms this dish into a refreshing burst of citrus goodness. Designed to withstand the hotter temperature, you can take this cup anywhere and enjoy flavorful, chilled udon on the spot.

The Frozen Lemon Green Onion Pork Shabu-Bukkake Udon is a tantalizing blend of sour lemon and savory pork shabu-shabu. This cup not only offers the refreshing topping of frozen lemons to cool down your dish but also includes succulent pork shabu-shabu, expertly seasoned with sesame oil and elevated with a delightful kick from garlic and fresh green onion.

Experience the familiar and beloved flavors of Marugame Seimen in a convenient, on-the-go package. Their Mentaiko Potato Cream Udon is a delightful fusion with a classic summer side dish, potato salad. This creamy concoction blends the sweetness of potato salad with the spiciness of mentaiko, complemented by a garnish of crispy seaweed flakes. When shaken, the rich and savory flavors melt perfectly into the dashi, creating a multi-layered sauce with a satisfying spice.

Summer is all about creating unforgettable memories and Marugame Seimen’s Shake Udon is the ultimate treat for all your summer activities. Whether you’re heading to a picnic in the park, lounging on sandy beaches, or attending a summer festival, their transportable containers ensure you can enjoy delicious, refreshing udon wherever your adventures take you.

Every Shake Udon is created with 100% domestically produced wheat, salt, and water, ensuring delicious noodles that are bursting with freshness. With over 800 stores across Japan, Marugame Seimen remains committed to serving fresh, expertly crafted udon all over the country.

Discover the delicious flavors in Marugame Seimen’s Shake Udon collection:

Frozen Salted Lemon Bukkake Udon (490 yen)

Mentaiko Potato Salad Cream Udon (540 yen)

Frozen Lemon Green Onion Pork Shabu-Bukkake Udon (590 yen)

Mentaiko Toro Udon (390 yen)

Grated Ume Udon (390 yen)

These limited-time delights won’t last forever, so seize the opportunity to indulge in the extraordinary fusion of flavors with Marugame Seimen’s Shake Udon this summer.