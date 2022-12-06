This year’s BLACK LIST TOKYO X METROPOLIS TOKYO SKYLINE COUNTDOWN TO 2023 is held in one of the most luxurious and exclusive venues in the city.

Black List was established in December 2005. All parties are made exclusive to Black List members and their closest friends attracting Tokyo’s top executives, celebrities and socialites. Black List was mentioned in the Louis Vuitton City Guide and CNN as the most exclusive party in Tokyo.

To end the year with an unforgettable celebration, Blacklist is collaborating with Metropolis to host a one-of-a-kind year-end party everyone can enjoy. Held at the Prince Gallery and The Luxury Collection, one of Tokyo’s only five-star hotels, the Tokyo Skyline Countdown is a high-class and refreshing way to welcome in 2023. For those of you who are looking forward to finally closing this year’s chapter with fun and excitement, Tokyo Skyline Countdown is the perfect way to say goodbye to the past, meet new friends, make new connections and ultimately party yourself into 2023.

This December celebrate your New Year at Tokyo’s most elegant party of the year. Overlooking the city’s dazzling skyline on the 35th floor of the five-star Prince Gallery Hotel Kiochio. Surround yourself with friends, family, free-flowing champagne and exquisite canapes for a night of glitz and luxury. The Tokyo Skyline Countdown is the best way to end 2022 with a bang and to celebrate the start of the New Year in high spirits.

BLACK LIST TOKYO X METROPOLIS TOKYO SKYLINE COUNTDOWN TO 2023

Date: Dec 31st, 10PM to Jan 1st, 1:30AM

Location: Sky Gallery Lounge Levita

Free Flow of Moet & Chandon Champagne, Beverages & Fingerfood

Advance Tickets: 16,000¥ (incl. Tax, +15% Hotel charge)

Visit Blacklist Facebook for more info on the event

Blacklist Website

Blacklist Instagram