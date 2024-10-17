Taste the Flavors of Sicily at Cantina Siciliana Ginza A taste of Sicily in the heart of Tokyo By Cassandra Lord and Arden Kreuzer

Photo Credit: Cantina Siciliana Ginza

Amidst the glitz and glamor of Ginza, Cantina Siciliana offers a delightful escape, full of character and Sicilian flavors. Just off Corridor Street, this charming restaurant is hard to miss with its signature bright pink walls and the Sicilian flag fluttering proudly outside. Step inside, and you’ll be transported to Sicily, where the aromas of authentic cuisine and the cozy, welcoming atmosphere make you feel right at home.

Authentic Sicilian Flavor

Cantina Siciliana is renowned for its carefully curated menu of Sicilian specialties, featuring dishes that celebrate the vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean. Start your meal with Italian classics like Penne alla Norma (¥1,800), a traditional home-style pasta dish from Sicily. With its rich tomato sauce, tender eggplant, and ricotta salata, this simple yet flavorful dish embodies the essence of Sicilian comfort food. For something heartier, try the Palermo specialty—Swordfish baked with cheese and breadcrumbs (¥3,580). This dish is a perfect combination of savory flavors and Mediterranean freshness.

Complementing the menu is an extensive wine list featuring 80 wines from Sicily, each selected to perfectly pair with the restaurant’s authentic dishes. Whether you’re a wine connoisseur or simply looking to enjoy a glass with your meal, you’re in for a treat.

If you prefer a lighter beverage, consider indulging in an aperitivo (A low-alcohol cocktail typically enjoyed before meals). Sip on a Limoncello (¥800), a classic southern Italian lemon liqueur, as you unwind in the restaurant’s comfortable atmosphere.

From pasta and couscous to hearty meat and seafood dishes, taste the flavors of Sicily at Cantina Siciliana Ginza.

6-2-6 Ginza, Chuo-ku

Open Monday – Friday

11:30 am – 3 pm (L.O 2 pm)

5 pm – 11 pm (L.O. 9:30)

