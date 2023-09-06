KitKats, Tokyo Banana, chopsticks, fans, figurines — all of these are pretty common souvenirs travelers bring from Japan to our loved ones. For something a little more out of the box, a little bit more special and personal—check out these unique souvenirs in Japan. From handcrafted jewelry to plastic foods, these shops will definitely have something unique and meaningful to bring back.

MUCCO

2-4-3, Nihonbashi Ningyocho, Chuo-ku

mucco.jp/

Just only a minute walk from Ningyocho Station, this little shop has a variety of different Japanese handmade arts and crafts. From cats decorated on handkerchiefs and glasses cases to Ningyocho-themed items, this special shop emphasizes the Japanese culture and traditions reflected on personal gifts for yourself and loved ones.

MUCCO believes in giving small and gentle gifts to anyone you think is important. Whether you are gifting for yourself or others, there is something about having a small and gentle, yet meaningful and personal gift.

Ganso Shokuhin Sample-ya

4F Tokyo Skytree Town Solamachi, 1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida-ku

3-7-6 Nishi Asakusa, Taito-ku

ganso-sample.com//en/

Nobody makes sample food as realistic and appetizing as the majority of Japanese restaurants have on their display window. If you are just as mesmerized and amazed by how realistic these samples look, Ganso Shokuhin Sample-ya is the perfect place for you to browse through a variety of fake food and even purchase one yourself. Ranging from fridge magnets to an exact copy of your favorite foods but in wax, you will never get bored here and there is a high chance you will overspend in this shop.

They also offer kits to “cook” your own “food” such as pizzas, ramen, parfaits, shaved ice and so much more. Whether you buy the kit or an array of sample foods in different forms from the shop, this is certainly a unique souvenir for you to reach out for.

Japonica – Kintsugi Jewelry

japonicajewelry.com/en-jp

Kintsugi is a traditional Japanese art of repairing broken pottery pieces with urushi (lacquer) dusted with powdered gold, silver or platinum. The art and meaning behind kintsugi is more than just repairing broken pieces of pottery. Rather, it draws attention to the mended pieces which is a reflection of the memories and history behind the piece, and provides a sense of uniqueness to the newly mended piece

Kintsugi Jewelry goes beyond the limit of Kintsugi, showing the unique philosophy of cherishing a newly mended piece and embracing imperfections through different pieces of jewelry such as earrings, necklaces and hair accessories. Check their online store here and find a piece (or pieces!) of jewelry that resonates with you or your loved ones the most.

Fairy Tail – Anime Perfume

Nakano Broadway, 5-52-15 Nakano, Nakano-ku

fairytail.jp/

If buying figurines or manga wasn’t enough, Fairy Tail in Nakano Broadway sells perfume dedicated to anime characters for anime lovers. Fairy Tail takes into consideration the anime characters and their stories in the anime and manga, then reflects it onto the scents and fragrances.

Fairy Tail’s perfume lineup consists of a range of different perfumes for anime and mangas from 30 to 50 years ago, such as Machine Warrior Wataru and Kamen Rider, to more recent ones which include Tokyo Revengers and Love of Kill. Bring back a bottle of perfume or a scented hand gel from this shop that evokes memories of your favorite characters.

Hanko

Shinimonogurui, 3-11-15 Yanaka, Taito-ku

ito51.com/

Hankos (name seals) are a very common part of life if you live in Japan. It’s often used to sign different documents whether it be for signing a contract for a new house or to start a new job. If you are flying to another country and want to gift your family or friends something personal, getting them their hanko cannot get more personalized and unique.

There are many hanko shops, or hanko-ya, in Tokyo for you to walk and get your personal name seal in either katakana, the Japanese writing system for foreign words and names, or romanji, which is the romanization of the Japanese language. For something with a little more character, go to Shinimonogurui in Yanaka and have your hanko made along with a design of your choice from their extensive list of characters and designs.