Tokyo Earthquake Simulator: The Thrilling Way Japan Teaches Disaster Preparedness Tokyo’s Free Disaster Prep Center teaches lifesaving skills for free By Justine de Lame

Children taking refuge from earthquake

In Japan, earthquake readiness is more than just a good idea—it’s a necessity. While that might sound a bit overwhelming, the good news is that getting ready doesn’t have to be scary. In fact, it can be an adventure. At the Tokyo Earthquake Simulator, located inside the Tokyo Fire Department Headquarters & Citizen Disaster Prevention Education Center, disaster preparedness is turned into an interactive, action-packed experience. And yes—it’s completely free. You just need to book your spot in advance.

The goal here isn’t to scare people but to empower them through hands-on experiences and practical knowledge. Whether you’re a local or just visiting Tokyo, it’s a must-do for anyone looking to feel more confident in case disaster strikes.

Here’s a rundown on some of the experiences offered:

1. Video Experiences: Learning from the Past

The tour kicks off with a short video in a cozy cinema room. It shows how communities in Japan rebuilt and moved forward after real earthquakes. It’s an emotional and powerful reminder that being prepared means supporting others, too.

2. Tokyo Earthquake Simulator: When the Ground Gets Real

If you’ve ever wondered what a magnitude 7 earthquake feels like, brace yourself—literally. The Earthquake Experience Room recreates different levels of seismic activity. I tried level seven and wow, it was intense. Picture this: You’re down on the ground, in a child’s pose with your hands covering your head, protecting yourself as the world shakes around you.

It felt incredibly real, but it wasn’t just about the experience-the instructors also teach you how to behave properly.

Credit: Justine de Lame

When an earthquake hits, here are some good reflexes to adopt:

Drop, Cover and Hold: Get under a sturdy table, cover your head and wait it out.

Stay Away from Windows: Avoid the risk of shattered glass.

Stay Low: Protect your head and neck while keeping your body compact.

3. The Storm Experience: Battling the Elements

Credit: Justine de Lame

Typhoon season in Japan isn’t something to take lightly. In the Storm Experience, you’re outfitted with heavy-duty rain gear: thick plastic coats, massive rubber boots—basically everything to keep you dry from head to toe. Then, the fun starts. Imagine being hit with high-pressure water and strong winds. It’s chaotic, hilarious and informative all at once. You’ll stumble, laugh and genuinely learn how to brace yourself against the elements.

4. The Fire Experience: Fighting Flames Like a Pro

The Fire Extinguishing Experience plunges you into a lifelike scenario where you’ll learn how to react during an actual blaze. The room fills with (non-toxic) smoke, and you’re taught to stay low to the ground to avoid inhalation while carefully making your way out. The goal is to practice safe evacuation techniques, guided by professionals who make sure you know exactly how to handle yourself if faced with a real emergency.

Here are a few tips I learned:

Stay Low: Smoke rises, so crawling minimizes inhalation.

Cover Your Face: Use a damp cloth to filter the air.

Follow the Walls: In low visibility, feel your way out by keeping a hand on the wall.

It’s one of those rare moments where you get to practice life-saving skills without any actual danger. And honestly? I felt like a firefighter for a few minutes.

Visit The Tokyo Earthquake Simulator

Preparing for disasters shouldn’t be about fear—it should be about confidence and readiness. The Tokyo Fire Department has created an experience that’s not only educational but also genuinely enjoyable. You’ll walk out feeling prepared and inspired, not anxious.

In addition to the main attractions, the center also has VR disaster simulations, first aid instruction and special classes for parents. These hands-on modules rotate throughout the year, so there’s always something new to learn.

The Tokyo Fire Department offers a wide range of disaster prevention tours across several locations, including Honjo, Ikebukuro and Tachikawa. While the tours are primarily in Japanese, the staff is very accommodating—if there are English speakers, they’ll make sure to explain the key points in English, too.

Courses run daily, and on the third Saturday of every month, the center holds parent-focused sessions with a spotlight on protecting children during emergencies.

Address: 4-6-6 Honjo, Sumida-ku

Booking: Advance reservations required

Languages: Tours are conducted in Japanese, but staff can assist English speakers

Locations: Other centers are available in Ikebukuro and Tachikawa

For more details and booking info, visit the official site: Tokyo Fire Department.