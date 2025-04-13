Viral Beauty Products in Japan That Actually Live Up to the Hype From lightweight sunscreens to anti-aging holy grails By Metropolis

Photo by Margarita Kheruimova on iStock

From lightweight sunscreens to anti-aging holy grails and innovative UV powders, Japanese beauty shelves are full of cult-favorite products that seem to have taken the internet by storm. But which ones are actually worth your time—and your yen?

Here are viral Japanese beauty products that beauty lovers in Japan (and beyond) keep repurchasing—and for good reason.

Anessa is no stranger to dominating Japan’s sunscreen scene, but the Perfect UV Brush-On Powder takes things to a whole new level—literally. This limited-release powder combines sun protection, oil control, and makeup touch-ups into one ultra-portable brush.

Its clever brush-integrated design makes it easy to throw in a bag and swipe on throughout the day—no mirror necessary. The powder not only absorbs excess sebum for a matte finish but also helps blur redness and uneven skin tone with its natural trans-beige tint. Thanks to the inclusion of sebum-absorbing and brightening powders, it gives a soft, shine-free glow that lasts for up to 12 hours.

Oh, and the brush? It’s gentle on skin and washable, making this a sustainable go-to for summer commutes, midday touch-ups, and any day you forget your sunscreen.

Why it’s viral: Combines SPF protection with a makeup-fixing powder—no cakiness, no mess. Touch-ups never felt this functional.

No J-beauty list would be complete without a shoutout to this legendary sunscreen. Biore UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence is practically a rite of passage for skincare lovers in Japan. With its weightless texture and SPF 50+/PA++++ protection, it’s ideal for daily use—even under makeup.

Formulated to be both hydrating and fast-absorbing, this sunscreen glides on like a water-based gel, leaving no white cast or sticky residue behind. It’s also waterproof enough to withstand Japan’s humid summers, yet easily washes off with your regular cleanser at the end of the day.

Why it’s viral: An ultra-affordable, ultra-effective sunscreen that feels more like skincare than SPF.

Nicknamed “miracle water,” this luxurious essence is Japan’s answer to glass skin. A bottle of SK-II Facial Treatment Essence is sold every two seconds globally—and it all started in a sake brewery.

Scientists at SK-II discovered that elderly brewers had remarkably smooth, youthful-looking hands thanks to constant contact with fermented rice. That observation led to the creation of Pitera™, the brand’s signature fermented yeast extract packed with vitamins, amino acids, and organic acids that help restore skin clarity and texture.

Despite its hefty price tag, users swear by its ability to smooth fine lines, brighten dullness, and prep the skin for everything that follows in a skincare routine.