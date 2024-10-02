Senju’s Traditional Coffee Shop Rikyu Nibble on yokan jelly or sip freshly-brewed coffee in an antique cup By Cassandra Lord

Escape the crowds of lost tourists at Starbucks and use Rikyu. This delightful retro coffee shop is an excuse to explore the neighborhood of Kitasenju. The area is full of unique and family-owned places to eat, one of which is the elegant stylings of Rikyu. The cute café is full of dark wooden tones reminiscent of a bygone era. Behind the counter, you’ll see an impressive collection of antique coffee and tea cups, adding a touch of elegance to your visit.

The delicious two-tone yokan jelly comes with most hot drink orders. For those looking for something more substantial, the café serves up an array of hot sandwiches, each crafted with fresh ingredients and served warm to perfection. The menu also includes comforting spaghetti dishes, offering a satisfying meal for those with a hearty appetite. For dessert, choose the homemade cheesecake, an elegant dessert so your fancy teacup doesn’t get lonely.

Visit the coffeeshop here

2-20, Senju, Adachi-ku

4 min. walk from Kitasenju Station

You might also like our Guide to Aesthetic Coffee Shops for Every Area in Tokyo:

We’ve compiled our ultimate guide to the best coffee shops in each of Tokyo’s 23 wards. We’re talking the best independent blends, the most aesthetic interior, the coziest seating and the calmest, most remote-work-friendly hideouts. Don’t worry, our guide includes all the information you need to know about seating, prices, wifi, outlets and more.

We’ve also made a handy Google Map version, so you can navigate to your closest coffee connoisseur from your phone.

Check out our Top Kissaten to Visit in Tokyo this Fall and Winter for a retro lunch:

Fall and winter call for hearty meals, fragrant toast and hot coffee. Luckily, Japan’s multitude of kissaten (old-school coffee houses) provides all three in quiet, at-home and sometimes quirky environments. Perfectly shaped egg sandwiches, hearty curry plates and fluffy, buttery cakes paired with freshly poured coffee are the essentials of any Japanese-style coffee shop.

Stepping inside a kissaten in an impatient and restless city like Tokyo opens up a door into what seems almost like a different realm. It’s a true means of self-care.