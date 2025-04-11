Book Review: The Curious Kitten at the Chibineko Kitchen by Yuta Takahashi Your table awaits at the Chibineko Kitchen... By Jessie Carbutt

Yuta Takahashi’s The Curious Kitten at the Chibineko Kitchen is the literary equivalent of a soul-soothing bowl of soup on a rainy day. With echoes of Before the Coffee Gets Cold and The Midnight Library, it blends magical realism, gentle philosophy, and heart-tugging emotion into a bittersweet tale of loss, love, and letting go.

Set in a seaside town outside Tokyo, the story follows Kotoko, a young woman aching with grief after the sudden loss of her brother. When a gust of wind sends her hat flying—and into the hands of Kai, a gentle chef—she’s led to Chibineko Kitchen, a tiny, hidden restaurant with a quiet reputation: here, those who order a kagezen, a remembrance meal, gain a fleeting reunion with someone they’ve lost.

Kotoko’s journey is steeped in longing and survivor’s guilt. Her brother saved her life at the cost of his own, and she hasn’t been able to forgive herself since. But as Kai serves her a steaming tray of rice, simmered fish, and miso soup—the exact meal her brother once made for her—time begins to blur. The gulls outside fall silent. The air shifts. And just for a moment, she’s able to see him again.

This isn’t just a ghost story. It’s a meditation on closure and kindness, framed by food and quiet acts of service. The titular kitten, Chibi, adds a layer of charm to the narrative, linking together the guests who arrive with aching hearts and leave with a little more peace than they came in with. The stories are interconnected by theme rather than plot—each visitor comes seeking something only memory can deliver, and each meal offers a portal to a conversation left unsaid.

Takahashi’s prose is subtle and unhurried, brought beautifully into English by the translator Catriona Anderson (who deserves their own round of applause). The story unfolds like steam rising from a teacup—gentle, ephemeral, and full of warmth. But the emotional payoff is quietly profound, especially in the final chapters (which I won’t spoil).

Panfully, you can’t cook a remembrance meal for yourself. It must be made with love by another. And that act of mutual care—of holding grief in one hand and compassion in the other—is the real magic of the Chibineko Kitchen.

