Tokyo Embassy Choir is Japan’s leading ensemble of Japanese and expatriate choristers. It has a broad repertoire, performing anything from Bach to Broadway. Its performances are in demand and the choir is proud to offers its concerts free of admission — they only ask for donations, often for charity. This season’s concert is featuring Dvořák’s Mass in D, Op 86 and other works by Eben, Kodály, Dubra and Pärt.

https://www.tec.ac/en/

There will be two concerts:

Sunday, June 9

7:30pm (doors open at 7:10pm)

4F, Kawaguchi Lilia Hall

3-1-1 Kawaguchi, Kawaguchi-shi

Saitama

Friday, June 21

7pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

Reinanzaka Church

1-14-3 Akasaka, Minato-ku