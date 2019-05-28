Tokyo Embassy Choir is Japan’s leading ensemble of Japanese and expatriate choristers. It has a broad repertoire, performing anything from Bach to Broadway. Its performances are in demand and the choir is proud to offers its concerts free of admission — they only ask for donations, often for charity. This season’s concert is featuring Dvořák’s Mass in D, Op 86 and other works by Eben, Kodály, Dubra and Pärt.
There will be two concerts:
Sunday, June 9
7:30pm (doors open at 7:10pm)
4F, Kawaguchi Lilia Hall
3-1-1 Kawaguchi, Kawaguchi-shi
Saitama
Friday, June 21
7pm (doors open at 6:30pm)
Reinanzaka Church
1-14-3 Akasaka, Minato-ku