Pop-up Stores in Tokyo March 2024 Fashion, anime, and themed-cafes By Naomi Hannah

Nintama Rantaro pop-up shop

Until March 10

Lovers of classic anime will be interested in the Nintama Rantaro special 30th-anniversary pop-up shop in Shinjuku, Marui. A variety of merchandise with newly drawn illustrations will be on offer with the theme of ‘progress’ as the classic anime celebrates its 30th anniversary. Exclusive bargains and offers will also be available at this pop-up shop. For those close to central Tokyo, be sure to check out the shop in Shinjuku Marui, open until March 10.

3 Chome-1-26 Shinjuku, Shinjuku City

11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Free Admission

animemaps.com/even

Uruh pop-up store

Until March 13

Fashion enthusiasts are welcome at the first-ever URUH pop-up shop, opening at Shibuya Parco from February 29. Featuring various pieces from the women’s collection by designer Hanako Omori, the pop-up shop will also have an assortment of unisex pieces. With the central concept of ‘specular reflection,’ the intricate pieces utilize natural and recycled fibers to create deep and expressive texture. Upgrade your wardrobe for the spring at the URUH pop-up shop.

5-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya City

11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Free Admission

uruh.jpshibuya-parco

Asada pop-up shop

March 13- 19

Pick up your new favorite cup at the deftly crafted Asada pop-up shop at Takashimaya, Shinjuku. An array of artistic pieces in all imaginable colors will be available at this special spring pop-up shop. The new Tasogare line featuring cups with a decadent gradation of colors will be on offer for the first time, along with their popular Utsuroi series. Pick up one of these beautiful cups as a gift for yourself or someone you know to celebrate the upcoming spring.

5 Chome-24-2 Sendagaya, Shibuya City

10:30 am – 7:30 pm

Free Admission

asada-shikki.com

Shaun the Sheep Mocomoco Market

March 15- 24

Indulge yourself with some heartwarming and adorable goods from the hit British animated series, Shaun the Sheep at the Kichioji Parco Shaun the Sheep moco moco pop-up market. With various stuffed toys modeled after Shaun and his friends from the TV series, as well as other equally nostalgia-inducing products, this pop-up shop is a must-visit. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy some childhood memories at the Shaun the Sheep moco moco pop-up market.

1 Chome-5-1 Kichijoji Honcho, Musashino

10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Free Admission

kichijoji.parco.jp

Rilakkuma pop-up cafe

Until March 31

Enjoy an endearing afternoon tea experience at the Rilakkuma pop-up cafe. Alongside the concept of ‘Afternoon tea with Korilakkuma and Charoi Koguma’, the menu will feature sweets and tea following a traditional English afternoon tea style. Other one-plate menus will also be on offer for those looking for a more savory option. All items on the menu will be immaculately and adorably decorated to depict the characters from the iconic Rilakkuma franchise.

Make your reservation through their official website.

1 Chome−22−8, Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima City,4F

10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Reservation: ¥715

korikogu.rilakkuma-cafe.jp

Blue Lock Tree Village Pop-up Cafe and Shop

March 1- 32

Another exciting event for Tokyo anime lovers – Tree Village Cafe, right at the foot of Tokyo Skytree will be hosting a Blue Lock collab pop-up cafe and shop. An exciting assortment of both drinks and food all featuring your favorite characters from the hit anime, with collectible coasters with each order will be on offer. The shop portion of this exciting pop-up will carry exclusive merchandise, only on offer for a limited time at Tokyo Skytree Town, Tree Village. Pick up brand-new pieces from this iconic sports anime this March.

For more information, please visit the Tree Village official website.

1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida-ku

Shop: 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Cafe: 10:00 am – 9:00 pm (Last Order: 8:30 pm)

Free Admission

tree-village.jp/

Zootopia pop-up cafe

Until April 7

Enjoy the hit Disney movie, Zootopia in a new way at the Bunny Best Friend Cafe held in the Box Cafe, Harajuku. With various themed items on the menu with imagery from the fan-favorite Disney movie, this pop-up cafe is a way to enjoy the well-loved movie in a new light. The ‘carrot pen, fruit sandwich’ in particular is an eye-catcher with its bright orange carrot-shaped exterior. Catch this novel Disney experience this spring in the run-up to Zootopia 2 set to release at the end of next year.

For more information and to make your reservation, please visit the official website.

1 Chome−16−4, Jingumae, Shibuya City, 3F

10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Reservation: ¥770

zoo2024.ohmycafe.jp