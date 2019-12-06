Metropolis has the essentials for year-end dining and entertainment in Tokyo. From show clubs and bars to casual dining, our Christmas Dining Special has you covered.

Osteria Cicchetti

At Osteria Cicchetti, guests can enjoy the Venetian style of an Italian restaurant in Ginza, sipping a wide selection of wines at the cozy bar area and tasting various dishes from the à la carte menu of the finest Italian seafood. The speciality bluefin tuna (sold at market price) comes from the most famous trader in Japan, Yamako, at the Toyosu Fish Market, and the quality of all the seafood is so high it’s worthy of the best sushi toppings. For the December party season, the restaurant can also accommodate up to 35 guests.

1F Aster Plaza Bldg

7-7-6 Ginza, Chuo-ku

03-6264-6186

cicchetti.ginza@gmail.com

Opening hours: 11:30am – 3pm | 5:30pm – 11pm

Closed on Sundays and holidays

Reservations needed in advance

www.cicchetti.tokyo

The Pig & The Lady



Top Vietnamese eatery, The Pig & The Lady, is the latest addition to Ebisu’s burgeoning food scene. Based in Honolulu the restaurant has placed in many “best restaurant” polls in the U.S. Helmed by top chef Andrew Le and with authentic Vietnamese cuisine on the menu (pho, banh mi) seats for 84 diners and with on point decoration from celebrated artist Matthew Tapia, The Pig & The Lady is sure to add something different to Tokyo’s culinary landscape.

2F Ebisu Ginza Cross Bldg

1-4-15, Ebisu-Minami, Shibuya-ku

050-1743-1650

Opening hours: Mon – Fri: 11am – 4pm

5pm – 11pm

Holidays: 11am – 11pm

www.thepigandthelady.jp

Gentle Sushi Bar

Located only five minutes from Omotesando Station, GENTLE Sushi Bar strives for a luxurious yet flexible dining experience catered for all. Slip through the forested exterior and down the stairs you’ll find yourself in an intimately lit space furnished with sleek, deep-stained wood. Two lavishly decorated eight seater function rooms, a public, and six seater private sushi bar lie across from the open corridor, gently pulling customers in. With 20 seasonally rotating dishes on the chef’s choice menu and with dessert collaboration there is a distinctly cosmopolitan feel. It’s the perfect spot for dinner with a touch of class.

5-47-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

03-6897-3777

Mon – Sat; Dinner: 5 – 11pm (L.O. 10pm)

Closed on Sundays

gentle-base.com

Robot Restaurant

Shinjuku’s Robot Restaurant is a dizzying kaleidoscope of gold and shiny surfaces. The all-action floor show involves massive robots, bouncy dancers, mind-blowing flying machines, and more. Audiences are always a merry mix of girls and boys, young and old. Make certain to reserve your meal ahead of time (¥1,000), then confirm by phone one hour before the show for an unforgettable Christmas experience. Special Offer: Bring a copy of the December 2019 Metropolis (or show this ad on your mobile device) for ¥2,000 off admittance to the show.

B2F Shinjuku Robot Bldg, 1-7-7

Kabukicho,Shinjuku Seibu-Shinjuku, Shinjuku

03-3200-5500

Phone hours 10am – 10pm

Business hours 2:30pm – 11pm

shinjuku-robot.com

Dubliners’

Dubliners’ Pub, the best Irish pub serving draft Guinness in Tokyo, is ready to celebrate Christmas and the New Year. As well as authentic Irish food and drinks, the pub is offering a special five-course holiday menu for ¥4,000 (drinks included) or ¥2,000 (food only), featuring delicious appetizers and penne arrabbiata. On top of that, Dubliners’ Pub is proudly hosting a new year countdown for 2020. Enjoy a toast of Anchor Brewing’s Christmas Ale 2019 (U.S. pint ¥1,200 including tax) until Dec. 25. *Shinjuku & Shinagawa only

03-3352-6606

Mon – Tue 3pm – 11pm, Wed – Fri 3pm – 11:30pm,

Sat 12pm – 11:30pm, Sun & Holidays 12pm -11pm

2F Shinjuku Lion Hall, 3-28-9 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku

For 4 other locations, please visit the homepage.

www.dubliners.jp