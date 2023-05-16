The British School in Tokyo (BST), is a highly-regarded international school located in Tokyo, Japan. Founded in 1989 to provide a British-style education to children from all nationalities, the school has grown from strength to strength as a prestigious institution providing a broad and balanced curriculum based on the National Curriculum for England. Tailored to meet the needs of international students in Japan aged three to 18 years old, the school’s latest accolade is its new Primary School Campus in Azabudai Hills, bringing a world-class education to its students and further affirming the institution’s reputation as Japan’s leading British international school.

Located in the central, convenient location beside the new Azabudai Hills, BST is an honored partner in the Mori Building Corporation’s regeneration project Toranomon Azabudai, the largest residential, commercial and educational project in Tokyo for more than a generation. The school will officially open its doors to new students from August 28th, 2023.

BST follows the British national curriculum and currently offers Advanced Level Qualifications (known as A levels) and General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) programs. From September 2025, the school will replace A levels by the International Baccalaureate (IB). The school is accredited by the Council of International Schools, Council of British International Schools, The Federation of British International Schools in Asia, and Japan Council of International Schools.

Its student body has a strong academic record and is known for its inclusive and supportive learning environment. On average, the school currently boasts 78% A*-A/9-7 for (I)GCSE exams, and 60% A*-A for A level exams. Students have frequently gone on to study at prestigious universities worldwide, such as the University of Cambridge, Oxford University, the University of Tokyo and Waseda University.

The school offers a wide range of extracurricular activities—over 130—and the new Primary School Campus was created with sports teams, music ensembles, art spaces and drama productions in mind. Designed by world-famous architects Thomas Heatherwick Studios, the new campus includes seven floors above the ground, including a roof garden overlooking Tokyo Tower, as well as one subterranean floor, featuring an indoor swimming pool, two libraries, an art studio, a Digital Technology Studio for Science/Technology/Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) learning, a sports hall and two sports pitches—one of which on 5F, known as “Sky Pitch”, has recently been opened by UK Secretary of State for Education Gillian Keegan.

Only a short distance away from BST’s Secondary School site located at Showa Women’s University, the campuses will be in close connection to one another, and celebrate the same overarching sense of community and internationalism. The institution’s diverse student body, represents over 60 nationalities, and comprises over 1,000 students.

Opening dates and applications

BST’s Principal, Paul Tough, will lead the campus through its first year of operation when the campus opens to students on August 28th. Details of school fees and application deadlines can be found on the BST website. For further information, tours and enquiries, parents of prospective students are more than welcome to contact the school directly for assistance.

