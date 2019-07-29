College of Business and Communication College of Business and Communication (CBC) is a prestigious vocational school renowned as a pioneer in language and business studies. Thousands of its graduates have gone on to success, both in Japan and internationally. Just a one-minute walk from Keikyu Kawasaki Station, the location is perfect for international students traveling to and from work or home. CBC’s curriculum is designed to balance and improve reading, writing, listening, and speaking skills. Those at an intermediate level or higher can take courses to prepare for the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) N1 and N2, as well as courses in useful business Japanese. CBC also provides special kanji classes. Three-month and six-month courses are held for 22 hours a week. Students taking long-term courses receive commutation passes or discounts on long-distance JR tickets, and the school can help change visa statuses to college student visas. For details, please feel free to call or e-mail the friendly, multilingual staff.

Special offer

One free special kanji course

(8-10 classes, 50 min once a week) Courses:

Three-month course

One-year course (College student visa) 22-9 Ekimae-Honcho, Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki, Kanagawa

Station: Kawasaki

Tel: 044-244-3200

Mon-Fri, 9am-6pm

jpn@cbc.ac.jp

www.cbcjpn.jp/english

Evergreen Language School Evergreen Language School is located in the quiet residential area of Yutenji, just three stops from Shibuya on the Tokyu Toyoko Line. Established 70 years ago, the school has seen more than 50,000 students from around the globe pass through its classrooms. Evergreen strives to create effective, enjoyable classes to help students learn both the language and culture of Japan. Private lessons allow students to choose special materials, and group classes offer the opportunity to learn Japanese while meeting people from all over the world. Evergreen also has an intensive kanji course, lessons designed to prepare students for studies at a Japanese university and courses that will prepare them for future career interviews. Friendly and professional teachers help build confidence while laying the groundwork for continued learning. Evergreen operates in Jiyugaoka on the Toyoko Line and can even dispatch teachers to companies — which means fewer excuses not to make 2019 the year to conquer the Japanese language! Courses:

Registration fee: 10,000

Tuition (2 days/week): 21,000/month

Tuition (3 days/week): 31,500/month

Tuition (intensive course): 60,000/month

Private lessons (10 sessions): 55,000

Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) N1, N2, N3, N4 Saturday course

Tax excluded. All tuition fees are monthly. Student Visa terms are from April, July and October. April 2020 term student Visa registration is open now. 1-21-18 Yutenji, Meguro-ku

Station: Yutenji

03-3713-4958

Mon – Fri, 9am – 7pm; Sat, 10am – 5pm

info@evergreen.gr.jp

www.evergreen.gr.jp

GabbyTokyo GabbyTokyo brings you one-on-one Japanese conversation language lessons in the comfort of your home using Skype, rather than commuting to school. This offers learners from any country the opportunity to strengthen their interests in Japanese culture. GabbyTokyo offers information not just on the Japanese language but also Japan in general and Japanese culture (such as food, society and technology). In addition, GabbyTokyo provides conversational Japanese lessons with a relaxing and friendly style of teaching. To use GabbyTokyo, you simply need to register and account, log in and reserve a convenient time slot. The GabbyTokyo teacher you selected will call you at the appointed time on Skype. When you register, you will receive two free lessons. Your companion for conversational Japanese waits you! Courses – Japanese lessons online:

Alpha-course (Conversational Level Japanese, N4/N3 Level):

¥4,000 (6 Lessons) – ¥9,600 (One lesson per day for one month session) Bravo-course (Business Level Japanese, N2/N1 Level):

¥5,900 (6 Lessons) – ¥11,100 (One lesson per day for one month session) Charlie-course (For Middle/ High School Students, N5 Level):

¥6,400 (One lesson per day for one month session) * Each lesson: 25 mins 03-6869-7997

customer@gabbytokyo.com

www.gabbytokyo.com/?lang=en (English)

www.gabbytokyo.com/?lang=jp (にほんご)

Kincarn International School Conveniently located between Tokyo and Yokohama, Kincarn International School is also close to Haneda and Chiba. Since 1998, Kincarn International School has done more than simply educate its pupils; it aims to teach kids who will go on to be leaders. The school’s calm and enriching environment is born of a reputation for dependability and stimulating education. The fun, age-appropriate, and engaging curriculum prepares students aged 2 to 6 for entry into well-known international and private schools in the Kanto area. Kincarn combines a kindergarten, a nursery school and enrichment classes, and offers structured courses that focus on international themes and teach kids to take initiative. Equal emphasis is placed on Japanese and English, to help children become truly bilingual. Access: 14 min from Yokohama, 9 min from Shinagawa, 18 min from Haneda to Keikyu Kawasaki by Keikyu Line. Focus Areas:

English skills

Japanese skills

Social skills

Physical education

Music and rhythm

Arts and Crafts

Science

Elementary school preparation 37-1 Tsutsumine, Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki

Station: Kawasaki

044-233-3970

Mon – Fri, 8am – 6pm (half-day program

9:30am – 2pm, full-day program 9am – 5pm) info@kincarn.com

www.kincarn.com

SAMU Language School SAMU Language School’s educational philosophy centers on three words: dreams, encounters and continuation. Through its original curriculum and generous support system, SAMU teaches students the importance of maintaining their dreams, treasuring cross-cultural encounters and overcoming obstacles to achieve success. Conveniently located in Shinjuku, the entertainment capital of Tokyo, SAMU provides exceptional lessons that thoughtfully and diligently guide students toward achieving their Japanese language goals. An evening schedule with classes running from 6pm to 8:10pm makes it easy for those with full-time jobs and other daytime commitments. With three different courses, students can choose one that best fits their lifestyle. SAMU offers small group lessons of up to eight students, as well as one-on-one lessons. For those who matriculate now, the admission fee is ¥21,600. Please feel free to contact us for more information. Courses:

Course 1: Two days/week (Tue & Wed)

Course 2: Three days/week (Mon, Wed & Fri)

Course 3: Five days/week (Mon – Fri) 2-1-6 Hyakunicho, Shinjuku-ku

Station: Shin-Okubo

03-3205-2020

Mon – Fri, 9am – 5pm; Sat 10am – 1pm

kyomu@samu-language.com

www.samu-language.com