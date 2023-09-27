Not just spooky season, Autumn is also pumpkin spice latte season. You might have noticed that the PSL hype isn’t as big in Tokyo as it is in the States, other fall favourites like chestnut and sweet potato take the spotlight here. Never fear though, if you’re nostalgic for some pumpkin spice, we’ve rounded up the best locations in Tokyo to get your annual PSL fix.

From Sept 7

Butter Coffee Stand

Just a few minutes away from Nakano Station, Butter Coffee Stand now sells pumpkin spiced latte made from store-made syrup using Hokkaido pumpkins, along with a variety of spices including cinnamon and cloves. This autumn drink is paired with a deep-pressed espresso, topped with pumpkin powder and dried pumpkin seeds. Head into Butter Coffee Stand before the end of Autumn and try out their house-made cannelés while you’re there.



Butter Coffee Stand, 2-1-1 Arai, Nakano-ku

8am – 8pm (Weekends 10am – 10pm, Closed on the first and third Tuesdays of the month)

¥¥

butter_coffee_stand

From September 14

Excelsior Cafe

Topped with star anise and a dash of nutmeg, this PSL is mixed with your classic spices and pumpkin sauce for that extra pumpkin flavor. The espresso base and the sweetness from the pumpkin sauce pairs greatly with any treats you select from the seasonal menu.

4F Shibuya Mark City West, 1-12-5 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku

7am – 11pm

¥¥

shop.doutor.co.jp (branch of doutor)

All year round

KALDI

Get your PSI fix with DIY instant pumpkin spice lattes from Kaldi. With milk and hot water as your only additional ingredients, you can enjoy the warmth and comfort that pumpkin spice lattes have to offer from the comfort of your own homes. Not only is this a cheaper option for anyone to try out this autumnal drink, it is easily accessible for anyone living in Japan. Pop into KALDI as there are a lot of branches throughout the country.

Your local Kaldi

10am – 9pm

¥

kaldi.co.jp

From September 10

Daily Coffee Stand

Considering it is still quite warm in October in Tokyo, the Daily Coffee Stand introduces pumpkin frappuccinos for you to cool down as the season slowly settles in the city. Only made from the best pumpkins available in the country, visit this cafe for a cold autumn drink. Chestnut-flavored frappuccinos are also available.

5-31-8 Nogata, Nakano-ku

10am – 7pm

¥¥ – ¥¥¥

dailycoffeestand.com