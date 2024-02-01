Matisse Exhibition Afternoon Tea Artful Afternoon Tea By Naomi Hannah

Dive into a colorful selection of seasonal sweets inspired by the ‘Henri Matisse – ‘Forms in Freedom‘ exhibition at the National Art Center, Tokyo. Drawing inspiration from Matisse’s use of color, patterns, and form, the French Kitchen brings to you an afternoon tea experience that can only be described as artful. The menu will be divided into two editions, each inspired by the exhibition’s central piece, ‘Flowers and Fruits.’ The first buffet spread will feature strawberry and sakura-flavored items in luscious shades of red. The buffet will then transition to a captivating array of green, employing matcha and pistachio flavors to portray the freshness of spring. Both editions will bring Matisse’s works of art to life on your table through an indulgent mix of vanilla mousse, jelly, and edible flowers. Enjoy Matisse’s vibrant artwork through this beautiful Japanese seasonal dining experience at the Matisse Exhibition Afternoon Tea.

Matisse Exhibition Spring Afternoon Tea Buffet: Sakura and Strawberry

March 1 – April 15, 2024

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM (last entry at 3:30 PM)

Matisse Exhibition Spring Afternoon Tea Buffet: Matcha and Pistachio

April 16 – May 27, 2024

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM (last entry at 3:30 PM)

To view the full course and make a reservation visit their official website.