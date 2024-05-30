Explore the World of Pickleball in Nihonbashi Discover this new sport at the latest event in Nihonbashi By Nick Gericke

Are you trying to focus on your fitness or get into a new sport? Delve into the burgeoning world of pickleball at the four-day “Pickleball Park in Nihonbashi”. Hailing from the US, pickleball combines facets of badminton, tennis and table tennis. Surging in popularity as a readily accessible sport, it stands as the fastest-growing recreational activity globally, with an estimated 9 million enthusiasts in the U.S. alone. This event will take place at two conveniently located venues in central Tokyo, ensuring accessibility for all enthusiasts.

The sport is played on a badminton-sized court, using a “paddle” to hit a hollow plastic ball. “Pickleball Park in Nihonbashi” is one of the largest pickleball events in Japan and will provide visitors to Nihonbashi with an exciting and fun way to enjoy this new fusion sport.

On the last day of the event, there will be an exhibition match with former US pickleball champion and top-ranking Japanese athletes from badminton, tennis and table tennis showcasing the potential of this sport.

The event is not only held to gain popularity for the sport itself but also to motivate more people to exercise and promote their health. Over the days there will be practices, games and open court sessions, so make sure to join with your friends, co-workers or families.

Event Details

COREDO Muromachi Terrace

3-2-1 Nihonbashimuromachi, Chuo-ku

Mitsui Fukutoku Garden

2-5-10 Nihonbashimuromachi, Chuo-ku

May 30 – June 2

Varying times for each day, see schedule

Exhibition Match: June 2, 12 am – 1 pm (canceled in case of rain or stormy weather)

Free admission, some contents have to be paid for

pickleballpark.jp