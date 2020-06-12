Hardly a new Halloween movie idea. A group of young people decide to check out an “extreme” haunted house attraction and get more than they ever in their wildest nightmares imagined.

That said, this horrific gore-fest boasts competent acting, high production values, scares more intense than mere “boo” moments, and a tense, highly claustrophobic atmosphere reminiscent of the Saw movies.

Personally not a fan of slasher flicks, but if you’re got the time – and the stomach – for a no-holds-barred screamer, you could do worse. I would have liked to know the reason these people are being so abused. I guess that would require thinking, though.

(92 min)