Digital Detox in Tokyo Best tech-free zones to unplug and recharge By Mika Inoue

This is how to digital detox in Tokyo. What do you hear around you right now? Perhaps the rumble of nearby trains, the chatter of people, the whooshing of cars, the chirruping of machines. Tokyo life can be busy and overwhelming. To boost your Digital Detox in Tokyo mental and physical health, we challenge you to take a conscious break from your digital devices for a day. Find a moment of peace in these four serene spots in Tokyo to unplug and reconnect with nature and art.

Todoroki Valley

Todoroki Valley is just a short walk from Todoroki Station on the Tokyu Oimachi Line. It’s one of Tokyo’s rare natural valleys. This lush pocket of green stretches alongside the Yazawa River for about one kilometer; a perfect spot to unwind without digital distractions. Its shady paths are great for leisurely walks, with views of greenery and tranquil waterfalls along the way. As you climb the steps past Fudo Falls, you’ll iscover the historic Todoroki Fudoson Temple. Here, amidst the serene spiritual ambiance, taste traditional sweets and tea at cafes like Setsugetsuka or Shikinohana. The temple grounds also host seasonal events, enriching the cultural experience with vibrant celebrations and rituals that offer insight into local traditions. Note: Todoroki Valley is temporarily closed until early 2025.

Aoyama district

In Tokyo’s upscale Aoyama district, the Nezu Museum is a cultural jewel that seamlessly harmonizes art, history and natural beauty. It boasts an impressive collection of Japanese and East Asian art, including calligraphy, ceramics and sculptures. What truly distinguishes this museum as a digital detox destination, however, is its expansive garden. Featuring winding paths, serene ponds, rustic buildings and traditional tea houses, the garden creates a calm and relaxing atmosphere. At the charming glass-walled cafe nestled within the garden grounds, enjoy coffee, tea or light snacks while immersing yourself in the lush surroundings.

Yanaka Ginza

Yanaka Ginza, nestled in Tokyo’s Yanaka district, captures the nostalgic shitamachi vibe, preserving the old Tokyo charm with its rustic feel. It’s just a short walk from Nippori Station or Sendagi Subway Station. This lively shopping street is bustling with local trade and activities among traditional shops and stalls, thereby offering a glimpse into daily life. Here, you can explore everything from groceries to clothes. Don’t miss out on delicious street food like menchi katsu (minced meat cutlets), or classic treats such as taiyaki (fish-shaped cakes filled with sweet red bean paste). Nearby, Yanaka Cemetery provides a peaceful escape with well-kept paths and cherry tree-lined streets. It’s ideal for a tranquil stroll and cherry blossom viewing in spring. The cemetery, once part of Tennoji Temple, also houses the grave of Tokugawa Yoshinobu, the last shogun of the Edo period, adding a historical touch to this charming neighborhood.

Jimbocho Station

Tokyo’s renowned book town offers a blend of literary exploration and tech-free relaxation. It’s accessible via Jimbocho Station, just 11 minutes from Shinjuku. With almost 200 bookstores specializing in pre-loved and antique books, it’s a paradise for lovers of the written word. Named after the 17th century samurai Nagaharu Jimbo, the area’s history includes rebuilding after the devastating 1913 fire. This catalyzed its transformation into a hub for intellectuals and bibliophiles alike. Institutions like the Literature Preservation Society, the Tokyo Bookbinding Club and nearby universities enhance the scholarly atmosphere. This is making Jimbocho unmatched in Tokyo for a day immersed in literary exploration. Stores like Kitazawa Bookstore and Isseido Booksellers offer diverse collections of English and other foreign-language books, spanning non-fiction to rare fine art and poetry finds.