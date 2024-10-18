Halloween 2024: A Guide to Themed Afternoon Tea in Tokyo Enjoy a calm and delicious Halloween. By Anna Stevens

Experience Halloween in Tokyo with the city’s sophisticated approach to this festive season. Indulge in afternoon teas at luxury hotels or dine at the Vampire Café in Ginza. From Peter Rabbit-themed Halloween Afternoon Tea to gourmet culinary experiences, this guide highlights a more calm way to do Halloween in Tokyo.

Halloween Afternoon Tea at Hotel New Otani

Photo credit: New Otani Co., Ltd.

The Hotel New Otani presents a limited-time Halloween tea set, featuring seasonal delights like melon shortcake. You can also get savory options like mushroom potage and sweet potato chowder quiche. The meal includes a selection of 10 different teas, inviting you to a stylish and varied celebration of Halloween.



Available from September 1 until October 31, with options for a 120-minute seating at ¥6,600 or a 150-minute window seat experience at ¥7,150.



newotani.co.jp

Grand Hyatt Tokyo Halloween Noir Afternoon Tea

Photo credit: 2024 Hyatt Corporation

At The French Kitchen in Grand Hyatt Tokyo, the Halloween Noir Afternoon Tea runs from September 17 until October 31. This seasonal set has dark-themed treats, including jet-black pumpkin burgers and coffin sandwiches, plus sweets like pumpkin roll cake and chocolate “eyeball” mousse. You can also get premium organic teas and coffee.



Prices start at ¥5,940 on weekdays and ¥7,590 on weekends and holidays, with a glass of champagne included. Seating is limited to 120 minutes on weekdays and 90 minutes on weekends.



tokyo.grand.hyatt.co.jp

Halloween at The Vampire Café Ginza

The Vampire Café in Ginza evokes the atmosphere of a modern vampire mansion. This themed restaurant serves Italian-inspired cuisine and signature cocktails amid coffins, chandeliers and dramatic décor.



For the spooky season, enjoy the “Dracula’s Castle Bloody Halloween Course,” “Halloween Night Afternoon Tea” or the “Trick or Blood” cocktail, available from October 1 until November 4. The price is ¥1,300 for the cocktail and ¥5,500 for the course.



dd-holdings.jp

Maison Marunouchi Halloween Afternoon Tea at Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo

Maison Marunouchi, the Parisian-inspired bistro at Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo, offers Halloween-themed tea sets from October 1 until October 31. The selection of sweets features Halloween characters such as vampires, skeletons and mummies. Start with a Bloody-Coco welcome drink and savor creations like the Vampire (caramel mousse with pear jelly) or the Skeleton (sweet potato curd in a sesame sablé).



Priced at ¥7,600 on weekdays and ¥8,800 on weekends, it’s available daily from 11am to 6pm.



press.fourseasons.com

Halloween Afternoon Tea at InterContinental Tokyo Bay

Photo credit: InterContinental Tokyo Bay

From September 1 until October 31, discover ‘Monster Town’ at InterContinental Tokyo Bay with a vibrant selection of Halloween-themed sweets and savory treats inspired by autumn’s finest ingredients. For a whimsical twist, InterContinental Tokyo Bay gave Peter Rabbit a spooky transformation. Enjoy “The Peter Rabbit Halloween Afternoon Tea”, that transforms characters from “The Tale of Peter Rabbit” into delightful treats, including a luxurious autumn Mont Blanc.



Priced at ¥7,480 on weekdays and weekends/holidays.



interconti-tokyo.com

IL LUPINO PRIME Halloween Afternoon Tea

Photo credit: IL LUPINO

IL LUPINO PRIME introduces a Halloween-themed tea set that celebrates autumn flavors. The menu features playful sweets inspired by jack-o’-lanterns and ghosts, alongside savory offerings such as prime beef burgers, open-faced sandwiches and a special pumpkin cocktail. Enjoy the Halloween treats on the terrace, where pets are also welcome.



The course costs ¥6,800 on weekdays and ¥7,800 on weekends, with a cocktail option available. Reservations are required.



illupinojapan.jp



