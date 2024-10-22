Tokyo Trends: Blokette Buy “The It Girl” trends this season By Hanna Matsumoto

Like yin and yang, putting coquette and bloke core together form an irresistible juxtaposition of vintage cream blouses with rugby jackets and baggy denim. Here are two of the Tokyo trends to follow this season, plus where to buy the look.

Blokette is an alluring “it’s all in the details” look. With bloke core, now we’re layering that thrifted Dad jacket on top of silk and chiffon without worrying about sticking to a personality for that day. Iconic runways like Yuhan Wang’s Spring 2025 athleticism transform hyperfeminine fabrics. Ann Demeulemeester also evokes strong blokette elements.

Bottoms

For Love and Lemons Louisa Poplin Mini Skirt ¥21,400

Zara Contrast Skirt ¥6,590

Zara Check Pleated Mini Skirt ¥5,990

Olēnich Black Layered Faux Leather Mini Skirt ¥34,100

Coquette has taken girlhood and emerges today as a tangible name for empowerment. From sultry Victorian aesthetics to a raging collection of bows, your bottoms can embody a flirtatious and untouchable vanity in various lengths and styles. The maxi chiffon skirt can exude maximum playful and light feminine energy, as can the trending balloon skirt in mini sizes.

Tops

Adidas Spain 1996 Woven Track Jacket ¥14,300

Aelfric Eden Letter-Embroidered Racing Jacket ¥12,789



Coperni PUMA Edition White Soccer Jersey T-Shirt ¥28,500

Adidas Originals Loose Firebird Track Top ¥10,670

If you’re a hardcore vintage lover, old sports jackets burnish the blokette look perfectly. If you’re going for a modern, techno aesthetic for an edgier bloke core look, think Aelfric Eden’s racing jackets. Leather bomber jackets from the 80s dimensionally complement coquette styles, adding that signature, sharply confident attitude from bloke core donners.

Shoes

Stradivarius Sporty Ballet Flats ¥7,500~

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 ¥15,400



Alohas Tb.490 Rife Chocolate Brown Leather Sneakers ¥25,500~



Aeyde Red Gemma Leather Ballet Heels ¥60,000

Opt for those pointed heels or flat sneakers. Ballet flats are another option for the coquette side of the aesthetic. For that easygoing, athletic footwear, go full bloke core with Sambas and Asics. Pair with striped crew socks for a sporty look, or lean on the delicate side with scrunched socks.