October 22, 2024
Tokyo Trends: Blokette
Buy “The It Girl” trends this season
Like yin and yang, putting coquette and bloke core together form an irresistible juxtaposition of vintage cream blouses with rugby jackets and baggy denim. Here are two of the Tokyo trends to follow this season, plus where to buy the look.
Blokette is an alluring “it’s all in the details” look. With bloke core, now we’re layering that thrifted Dad jacket on top of silk and chiffon without worrying about sticking to a personality for that day. Iconic runways like Yuhan Wang’s Spring 2025 athleticism transform hyperfeminine fabrics. Ann Demeulemeester also evokes strong blokette elements.
Bottoms
Coquette has taken girlhood and emerges today as a tangible name for empowerment. From sultry Victorian aesthetics to a raging collection of bows, your bottoms can embody a flirtatious and untouchable vanity in various lengths and styles. The maxi chiffon skirt can exude maximum playful and light feminine energy, as can the trending balloon skirt in mini sizes.
Tops
If you’re a hardcore vintage lover, old sports jackets burnish the blokette look perfectly. If you’re going for a modern, techno aesthetic for an edgier bloke core look, think Aelfric Eden’s racing jackets. Leather bomber jackets from the 80s dimensionally complement coquette styles, adding that signature, sharply confident attitude from bloke core donners.
Shoes
Opt for those pointed heels or flat sneakers. Ballet flats are another option for the coquette side of the aesthetic. For that easygoing, athletic footwear, go full bloke core with Sambas and Asics. Pair with striped crew socks for a sporty look, or lean on the delicate side with scrunched socks.