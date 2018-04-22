Tokyo’s Hibiya Park has, in recent years, been used for a diverse group of events from rock tribute act concerts to rowdy German beer festivals. On May 12 and 13, however, Hibiya Park plays host to Midori no Kanshasai, a two day environmental event which focuses on the promotion of Japan’s bountiful forests and activities in Japan’s more rural areas.

In its 28th year, the Midori no Kanshasai event is the culmination of a month-long environmental awareness campaign and combines fun and education with more than 100 stalls devoted to local delicacies and group activities making it a great day out for families more in tune with nature and environmental causes. Companies, groups and NPOs will also participate in addition to activities such as wood crafting, tree climbing, and, for the more adventurous, virtual reality flying simulation.

An event like this wouldn’t be complete without the ubiquitous appearance of some of Japan’s finest mascots including Kumamon and Gunma-chan.



It’s a beautiful park and, weather permitting, should be the perfect day out for those interested in preserving and enjoying Japan’s abundance of nature.

Hibiya Park, May 12 11:00am – 5:00pm and May 13 10.00am – 4.00pm. http://midorinokanshasai.com/