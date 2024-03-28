What’s Happening in Tokyo This April? Exciting festivals, performances and more! Our handpicked list of the best events going on this month. By Arden Kreuzer and Naomi Hannah

Bunkyo Azalea Festival ( Tsutsuji Matsuri )

Until April 30

Credit: Peachbird

Celebrate the season of new life at the Bunkyo Azalea Festival. The 300-year-old azalea garden of Nezu Shrine boasts approximately 3,000 azalea plants, all in varying colors and sizes. Experience the coming of spring just as Prince Yamato Takeru did 1,900 years ago. Take a step away from the popular cherry blossom destinations and explore the various spring colors of the azaleas at this special spring festival.

9:00 am – 5:30 pm

Admission: ¥500

Nezu Shrine

1-28-9 Nezu, Bunkyo-ku

gotokyo.org



Yoyogi Wanwan Carnival

April 6 -7

This free event allows dog lovers to enjoy an event-packed weekend with their favorite companions. With various events including holistic dog yoga, speed eating, water games and more available throughout the two days, this event is a must for all with pet puppies. Stalls offering advice from trained specialists as well as charity nail cutting are also on offer, serving as a place of learning for new dog owners as well. Celebrate spring at Yoyogi Park with your beloved pets at the Yoyogi Wanwan Carnival.

10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Admission: Free

Yoyogi Park

2-1 Yoyogi-kamizonocho, Shibuya-ku

wanwancarnival.com

Kanamara Matsuri

April 7

This eccentric festival steps past the typical conservative nature of Japan. The festival’s English name is translated as “Festival of the Steel Phallus” in other words, it celebrates human reproductive organs. You’ll find everything from genitalia-shaped candies and foods to giant penis statues paraded around town. This unusual and extremely popular festival takes place every year in Kanagawa Prefecture.

10:00 am – 4:30 pm

Admission: Free

Kanayama Shrine

2-13-16 Kawasaki Daishi Eki-mae, Yokohama-Shi

japantravel.com

Ichiyo Cherry Blossom Festival

April 13

ichiyosakura.com

Celebrate the coming of spring and sakura season at the Ichiyo Cherry Blossom Festival. Taking place mid-April, it is perhaps the best timing for this year as Tokyo’s cherry blossoms are blooming much later than usual. Note that although the Oiran parade will not take place this year, there will be other parades, dances and plenty of activities to participate in.

10:00 am – 3:15 pm

Admission: Free

Fuji Park

4-47-17 Asakusa, Taito-ku

ichiyosakura.com

Tokyo Rainbow Pride

April 19 – 21

Credit: Nesnad

The world-famous pride festival is coming back to Tokyo this year to celebrate freedom, equality, and rights for the LGBTQ+ community and allies. The weekend-long event will include information sessions, community activities and a parade which will take place on April 21. All are welcome to come out and show support to Tokyo’s growing LGBTQ+ community.

11:00 am – 6:00 pm (First day- 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm)

*The parade is on April 21

Admission: Free

Yoyogi Park

2-1 Yoyogi-kamizonocho, Shibuya-ku

tokyorainbowpride.com

Japan Hobby Show

April 25 – 27

This year’s “Handmade Journey” is a one-stop shop for all things handmade. Not only a great place to shop for artisanal goods, but you can also take workshops to try your hand at creating accessories, decorations, paper crafts and more. The hands-on activities available here make this a great event for the whole family.

10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Admission:

One Day- Advance: ¥1,500 Same Day: ¥1,700

3 Days- Advance: ¥3,000 (only advance purchase available for 3 days ticket)

Tokyo Big Sight

3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku

2024.hobbyshow.jp

Koenji Street Performer Festival

April 27 – 28

This unique Tokyo event is a gathering of performances of all genres ranging from music and art to magic and acrobatics. Spread across two days, the entire area around Koenji Station will have performers taking over spaces along the streets. With more than 30 locations, maps will be handed out at Koenji Station so you can find your favorite acts.

Times will vary depending on the event

Admission: Free

Koenji Station

25 Koenjikita, Suginami-ku

instagram.com/koenji_daidogei/