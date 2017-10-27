Holiday activities for one and all

HARBOR CIRCUIT

No driver’s license? No problem. You can still experience the thrill of the road at Harbor Circuit in Chiba, where you can battle it out in go-karts with friends and family! First time in a go-kart? There’s no need to worry as full safety guidelines are explained before each heat. Group races let you burn some rubber while competing in groups of five or more. There’s also the simpler Mini GP option, and even a final 35-lap race – with five different plans to choose from, including options for children on special “Bambino” electric karts designed for ages 4 and up. And if you’re looking to hone your skills, prove yourself against a real-time ranking system. No matter how crowded it gets, everyone is guaranteed four rides; and afterwards, you can still be part of the race-day atmosphere by relaxing around the circuit with snacks. Once you’ve tried it, you’ll be screaming for more!

Services

Admisions: ¥500; 1 ticket (6 min), ¥1,980 (over 15 years old); 3 tickets, ¥5,200; 5 tickets ¥7,800; 8 tickets, ¥10,500.

1 child ticket (6 min), ¥1,480 (children must be in at least elementary school and over 118 cm tall).

1 “Bambino” ticket, ¥1,000 (ages 4 and up).

Group race package (over 15 years old, five or more people): Mini Grand Prix ¥4,200/person; Sprint Grand Prix ¥5,500/person.

Special Offer

Mention Metropolis and get free admission!

2F Harbor Circuit, Chiba Sports Plaza, 13-26 Dezuminato, Chuo-ku,

Chiba, 043-441-3243

Open Mon–Fri, 2pm–11:30pm, Sat & hols 10am–11:30pm, Sun 10am–9:30pm

Chiba or Chiba-Minato

Email: mail@harbor-circuit.com | www.harbor-circuit.com

HAKUBA GREEN VALLEY

Have you ever pictured yourself in a cozy winter cottage surrounded by snow-capped mountains? Green Valley Hakuba can make this a reality. Green Valley Hakuba, located in the spectacular region of Nagano, is a snow-covered idyll for winter sports lovers. The resort provides several types of private cottages, including log cabins, which have easy access to the intermediate- and advanced-level slopes, and can comfortably fit twenty guests. Guests can rent skis, snowboards and ski resort lift tickets from the front desk and also from nearby skiing locations. It’s convenient as you can pay, rent skiing and snowboarding equipment and return them to the shop which is nearby the slopes. You are required to order beforehand. After skiing, please warm yourself up and relax at the hot springs in Hakuba village from the beginning of December until early May. Come to Hakuba this winter and enjoy the beautiful, white scenery and make memories that will remain in your heart forever.

Special offer

Mention Metropolis at the front desk and receive a package of ten Hakuba Shionomichi hot spring bath salts for every group.

24196-24, Kamishiro Hakuba-mura, Kitaazumi-gun, Nagano-ken, Hakuba

Tel: 0261-75-4000

Email: info@gvhakuba.co.jp | www.gvhakuba.com

TOKYO TRICK ART MUSEUM

Tokyo Trick Art Museum in beautiful Odaiba is one of the best photo-ops you’ll find in Tokyo. The museum concept is “Vividness of Gorgeous Edo,” taking guests on a journey back to the Edo period where they’re greeted by both beauty and mystery. Attend a concert with a Japanese monster, take your picture with a ninja in the illusion room, and immerse yourself in 3-D art. Located right on the shores of Odaiba at the DECKS Boardwalk, it offers a gorgeous night view of the Tokyo skyline and Rainbow Bridge from its gates. Metropolis readers will receive an original gift! (limit one per person).

Special offers

Original goods for Metropolis readers

(One per person)

Prices

Admission fee: Adult: ¥1,000

Child (Ages 4-14): ¥600

4th Floor, Seaside Mall, Decks Tokyo Beach, 1-6-1, Daiba, Minato-ku, Odaiba Kaihinkouen

Tel: 03-3599-5191

11:00am – 9:00pm (Last admission: 8:30pm)

Email: info@trickart.info | www.trickart.info