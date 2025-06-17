Best Summer Beer Gardens in Tokyo 2025 Cold pours, sunset views and rooftop grills By Metropolis

When the Tokyo heat kicks in, there’s no better way to cool down than with an ice-cold drink and grilled bites under the open sky. Summer beer gardens in Tokyo aren’t just about beer—they’re full-blown seasonal escapes, from rooftop terraces in Shinjuku to seaside spreads in Kamakura. Whether you’re after Hawaiian cocktails, spicy Tex-Mex or smoky barbecue, this year’s lineup blends flavor, scenery and free-flow drinks into one breezy night out.

“Beautifying” Beer Garden at Matsuya Ginza

Ginza’s rooftop goes glam with BBQ towers, floral cocktails and summer lights.

Running strong since 2013, this photo-ready rooftop garden celebrates Matsuya’s 100th anniversary with exclusive menus and custom-designed beer. Choose from three plans (Standard, Premium Wagyu or Luxury) featuring stacked BBQ platters, fresh fruit salad and elegant cocktails made with elderflower, ginger or hinoki. Don’t miss the sparkling summer illuminations after dark.

Dates: May 21 – Sept 30

Hours: Weekdays 5pm–10pm, Weekends from 3pm

Address: Rooftop, 3‑6‑1 Ginza, Chuo-ku

Price: From ¥6,500 (includes food and 90-min free flow drinks)

Website: utsukushikunaru-beergarden.com

Rainbow Hawaiian Beer Garden at InterContinental Tokyo Bay

Tropical flavors, seaside breeze and 70+ drinks on free flow? Yes, please.

Located on the third floor Harbor View Terrace, this rainbow-themed beer garden leans full-tilt into the island vibe. Expect colorful jelly parfaits, garlic shrimp and skewers of grilled chicken and pineapple—the showstopper: seven original rainbow cocktails, each a tropical daydream in a glass. Asahi Super Dry Tornado dispensers and 90 minutes of free-flow drinks seal the deal.

Dates: Thursdays & Fridays only, July 3 – Sept 19

Hours: 5:30pm–9pm (L.O. 8:30pm)

Address: 1‑16‑2 Kaigan, Minato-ku

Price: ¥8,000 (includes food and 90-min free flow drinks)

Website: interconti-tokyo.com/banquet/plan/hawaii-beergarden-2025

Tex-Mex Garden Night at The Strings Omotesando

Think spicy tacos, sizzling grills and a hint of Manhattan.

Split across two stylish restaurants, this NYC-inspired garden terrace lets you choose your setting—Mexican-style barbecue dishes on the terrace at Cafe & Dining ZelkovA or tapas on he second floor terrace TAVERN by the green. Food leans bold: jerk chicken, seafood paella and 9-tapas towers bursting with global flair. Come hungry and expect drinks to flow.

Dates: June 1 – Sept 30

Hours: 5pm–10pm (ZelkovA), 6pm–10pm (TAVERN)

Address: 3‑6‑8 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku

Price: Cafe & Dining ZelkovA: ¥6,500 Casual course, ¥8,000 Standard course

TAVERN: ¥8,000 Casual course, ¥10,000 Standard course

(All include food and free-flow drinks)

Website: strings-group.jp/omotesando/event

Grill & Chill Beer Garden at Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo

All the laidback rooftop energy you need—plus Australian sirloin.

This one’s got the urban-cool vibe nailed. On the terrace or inside District – Brasserie, Bar, Lounge, dig into Cajun prawns, jumbo sausages and grilled steak while sipping chilled rosé or a premium beer. Two plans, sofa seating and views of the Shinjuku skyline make it easy to settle in and not leave.

Dates: May 15 – Sept 30

Hours: 6pm–11pm (Last entry 8:30pm)

Address: 2F, Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo, 3‑4‑7 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku-ku

Price: ¥7,000 Standard, ¥9,000 Premium (Both include food and 90-min free-flow drinks)

Website: kimptonshinjuku.com/jp/beergarden2025

El Caliente Modern Mexicano Beer Garden in Shinagawa

A casual pick with beach resort vibes and all-day margaritas.

Steps from Shinagawa Station, this open-terrace joint blends modern Mexican eats with laidback drinks. Mojitos, Mexican beer and classic tacos anchor the lineup, and the “Standard Course” is an easy win for date nights or last-minute hangs.

Dates: Ongoing

Hours: Mon–Sat 11am–11pm; Sun & Holidays until 10pm

Address: 4F Atre Shinagawa, 2‑18‑1 Konan, Minato-ku

Price: ¥4,180 (Includes food and 90-min free flow drinks)

Website: huge.co.jp/restaurant/modern-mexicano/elcaliente

French BBQ Beer Festa at Yokohama Bay Sheraton

Top-floor views, truffle burgers and Paris-style grilled seafood.

On the 28th floor with glittering views of Yokohama Port, Sheraton’s “Bay View” lounge sets the scene for a grown-up feast. Baby back ribs, escargot and buttery brioche mini-burgers pair perfectly with French wines and crisp Heartland draft. End with a mango parfait as the lights come on across the bay.

Dates: July 1 – Sept 30 (Sun–Fri)

Hours: Entry 5:30–7pm; 2-hour seating

Address: 28F, Yokohama Bay Sheraton Hotel & Towers 1-3-23 Kitasaiwai, Nishi Ward, Yokohama

Price: ¥9,500 (includes food and 90-min free-flow drinks)

Website: ybsh.sotetsu-hotels.com/restaurants/lounge-bayview

Sunset Beer Garden at Hotel AO Kamakura

Sicilian-inspired buffet with Enoshima sunsets and sea breezes.

Available only on weekends in August, this beachside favorite in Shonan combines Italian buffet dining with panoramic views of Mt. Fuji and the Enoshima Sea Candle. Sommelier-picked wines, house-grilled seafood and terrace seats mean this one’s a summer highlight worth reserving early.

Dates: Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays in August

Hours: 5:30pm–8:30pm (L.O. 7:30pm)

Address: 4F Hotel AO Kamakura, 3-1‑7 Enoden-mae, Kamakura, Kanagawa

Price: ¥8,800 adult, ¥3,850 child (Includes Italian buffet and free-flow drinks)

Website: hotelao.jp/kamakura/news/3004

