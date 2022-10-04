♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Mercury moves direct this week. It is always a reason to celebrate. Details may have slowed things down, but now they gear up for a faster pace. Vesta is the asteroid goddess who keeps the fire in the hearth. Considered the sacred temple guardian, she also moves direct. Jupiter in Aries opposes Venus. Things go well regardless of initial resistance.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Mercury moves direct. It’s in your house of romance, so that’s a plus if you’re up for conversations. Telepathic connections are a bonus. Your career may exhibit a metaphysical touch this week. Perhaps not your first choice, but likely to intrigue. Vesta, who keeps the hearth burning, goes direct in this sector of your chart. You’re able to continue your path.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Mars in your sign continues to push forward. You may have energy you didn’t expect, with a determination to reach your goal. Mercury, your ruling planet, goes direct. This helps, especially when it comes to smoothing out crossed wires. Vesta, keeping the fire in the hearth, moves direct too. Plans you have waited for can now be acted upon. Choices about home are blessed.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This week picks up speed for Cancers. The planets offer blessings especially for you. Mercury goes direct. Conversations hold true, or at least make sense. An empathic type, others can feel when you care. Your ability to give others a sense of value is unmatched. Vesta, the goddess who keeps the sacred hearth glowing, moves direct. You will feel a way through your quests.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Leos hold down the fort as the zodiac wrestles with options. Challenges are the order of the day. Since it’s global, it’s doable. This week Leo is free of direct celestial impacts. You bring the calm and balance that helps keep others going. Mercury moves direct. Money flows from clear connections. Vesta goes direct, too. Work stabilizes with your contributions.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Mercury, ruler of Virgo, goes direct. It’s a double dose of clarity as it’s in your sign. If you have documents waiting for your signature or negotiations to finesse, it can bring relief. Vesta, the sacred flame keeper, moves direct, too. This asteroid goddess is in your solar sixth house. She brings respect through your work. You’re able to keep things going and feel the balance.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Mercury goes direct in your solar twelfth house. This is a bonus, clearing drifty dreams to reveal their gifts. It helps create less confusion. Venus and the Sun in Libra endeavor to bring in several enticing moments. If you were born this week, Happy Birthday! Vesta, goddess of the sacred flame, keeps your spirits up. Romance may bubble back in.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Good news for Scorpios. Mercury moves direct. Crossed wires unravel, especially with friends. In true goddess fashion, Vesta goes direct too. She who keeps the home hearth glowing knows you need a sacred space. Create a niche, settle in and kick back. Venus and the Sun are in your solar twelfth house. Dreams are warmed by the beauty you see and the heart you feel.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

There’s a lot of up-and-down for Sagittarius. It’s not that the Nodes of the Moon are in your sign, creating karmic havoc. You completed that a while ago. Now the planets help rewrite your dreams – in a good way. Mercury goes direct. Your inner warrior expresses your visionary talent. Vesta moves direct, too. You’re able to feel more secure about standing your ground.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

As much as the planets pull you towards your private life, you’re working to do the right thing in your career, too. Venus and the Sun are in this sector of your chart. They make sure you’re seen in a positive light. Mercury goes direct, a bonus for smooth running. Vesta, goddess of the sacred flame, also moves direct. It’s the beginning of seeing your finances walk on more stable ground.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

You have a special connection with the stars. There’s a beneficial aspect, magnified several times over this week. You are boosted by the energies of the Sun, Venus, and Mars. They create a grand trine with your sign to help things come together. Mercury goes direct. You can sign those documents. Vesta moves direct too – in Aquarius. It’s smooth sailing, and you deserve it.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Pisces may be working on a neutral stance. There is so much to swing you out of orbit. Juno is in your sign. She wants nothing more than to stand by those she loves, but is retrograde. If others don’t see the hard work in your efforts, they soon will. Mercury goes direct in your house of relationships. Ideas flow together. Vesta moves direct as well. Dreams morph magnificently.