♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Happy Halloween! It’s a great time to express your inner ghost or goblin. Enjoy costumes as they drift by or help someone get into theirs. Jupiter retrograde has entered your house of dreams. Mercury the messenger sidles right into pillow talk. Sweet nothings may be whispered for your ears only. Mars goes retrograde. Projects could require a few starts to take off.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Are you ready for costumes, parades, and jack-o-lantern lights? This Halloween gears up for a treat. Jupiter retrograde has entered your friendship sector. If you’re missing someone, connect back in. It may take more than one attempt. Mercury, the messenger, transits to speak up when it comes to a relationship. Mars moves retrograde. Watch your money and enjoy All Hallow’s Eve!

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

The Sun and Venus warm up work. Doing more than enough to keep you busy? Jupiter has retrograded into your career sector. Expect more social connections. Ruling planet Mercury leaves your house of romance. The messenger transits to speak up. Mars goes retrograde in your sign. Give yourself a break. Have fun as you prepare for a spooky, Happy Halloween!

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This is a sweet week for Cancers, and not just because it’s time for a treat! Jupiter retrogrades to your sector of long-range vision. This includes taking a peek at potential ventures or checking out flights to your favorite fantasy. Mercury, the messenger, has plenty to say. It transits to make sure you have a Happy Halloween! Don’t get too spooked. It’s in your house of romance.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You can get so much done, almost without trying. Jupiter retrogrades into your solar eighth house. Dreams and partnership reach out to you, especially if you’d like to see a transformation. Mercury, the messenger, floats to your sector of where you live, just in time to be spooktacular. Mars goes retrograde – uh oh! Enjoy a hot bath or just chill with this one. Happy Halloween!

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

On top of things? Once you have the details sorted, it’s time to let your inner mystic out! Virgo can be as prescient as anyone. This is especially impressive as you gaze into your crystal ball. Jupiter retrogrades into your house of long-term relationships. If there’s anything you need to mop up, you have help this week. Enjoy an effervescent conversation. Happy Halloween!

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Looking for a candy-coated week? This is the one for you! Jupiter retrogrades to influence your dreams at work. If they seem to dissolve beyond reach, you’ll still choose where you’d like to be. Mercury leaves Libra to talk about your income. Mars retrogrades, connecting you with friends from far away. Be sure to enjoy your favorite costumes for a Happy Halloween!

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The days move quickly for Scorpio. If you were born this week, it’s time to celebrate a Happy Birthday! Jupiter is retrograde in your romance sector. That’s not a bad thing, if you are looking for a rematch. Mercury, the messenger, enters your sign. You may find instincts dominate your conversations. Pull out your sparkle wand or spooky glitter gloves for a Happy Halloween treat!

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Pumpkin spice may be a nice addition for your week. Cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves are perfect warm-ups as cool breezes blow in. Jupiter, your ruling planet, is retrograde in your sector of home base. You may be happy where you are, yet still sense there’s more to come. Changes? Mercury touches into your house of dreams. Let them invite choices for a Happy Halloween!

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Don’t let this week go by without you. Capricorns bring stability and tradition, yet you need time for yourself. Jupiter retrogrades to make conversations fluid, and tricky to hold onto. Mercury enters your house of friends and groups. You may as well make your mark with a seasonal touch.

Let this Halloween be your chance to trick-or-treat with the best of them.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Your focus on career pays off. It keeps you busy, too. Jupiter is retrograde in your income sector. What could get larger may contract a bit first. Mercury, the messenger, joins the Sun and Venus. Saying what’s on your mind could free you to move to a better position. Mars goes retrograde. You can still be creative and reach your goals. Enjoy a spooky costume for a Happy Halloween!

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Jupiter and Neptune are retrograde in Pisces. Juno is now direct. Make plans, though greater forces may prevail. Still, it can be a fun week. Mercury transits to encourage communications. Visualizing a trip can soothe and restore. Mars goes retrograde, slowing things at home. If you need to move quickly, watch for witches on their broomsticks. Happy Halloween!