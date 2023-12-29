Aomori Spring and Rockwood Hotel & Spa Find your favorite line and style By Metropolis

Nestled in the serene town of Ajigasawa in the north-western corner of Aomori Prefecture, Aomori Spring stands as a testament to the natural beauty and recreational wonder that defines the region. The jewel in the crown of this picturesque landscape is Mount Iwaki, a majestic peak that provides a stunning backdrop to the adventures that unfold in this winter wonderland.

A Ski Haven for All

Aomori Spring is not just a resort; it’s a full-fledged ski paradise that caters to everyone, from powder enthusiasts to families seeking an unforgettable winter getaway. Located at the northernmost tip of Honshu, Japan’s main island, this resort offers a diverse range of activities that capitalize on the abundant nature surrounding it.

For powder enthusiasts, Aomori Spring is a dream come true. The resort boasts unparalleled quality dry powder snow, making it a sought-after destination for those who crave the thrill of gliding down immaculate slopes. The slopes, with an impressive elevation gain of 545 meters, offer ample opportunities for both families and advanced skiers to revel in the winter magic.

National Training Center

What sets Aomori Spring apart is its designation as a national training center, with perfectly maintained pipes that attract Olympic athletes and top-class riders. Year after year, these professionals flock to the resort for private sessions and training, taking advantage of the well-crafted parks that harness the natural terrain to create an exhilarating experience.

The resort caters to a wide range of skiers, from those seeking the thrill of technical runs to families looking for a memorable holiday. With comfortably accessible runs serviced by gondolas and hooded high-speed lifts, Aomori Spring ensures that every skier finds their perfect line and style on the slopes. The high-quality halfpipe and snow park further enhance the diverse offerings, promising endless excitement for visitors.

Rockwood Hotel & Spa: Where Tranquility Meets Luxury

At the base of the slopes lies a haven for relaxation and comfort—the Rockwood Hotel & Spa. This 188-room hotel is not just a place to rest; it’s an experience in itself. Nestled at the foot of Mount Iwaki, guests can revel in the stunning views of the Sea of Japan to the north and the Tsugaru Plain, while to the south, the grandeur of Mount Iwaki unfolds. It’s a breathtaking panorama that can be enjoyed from the comfort of any room in the hotel.

The inclusion of hot springs adds an extra layer of luxury to your stay, allowing you to unwind and rejuvenate after a day of thrilling adventures on the slopes. Imagine soaking in warm, soothing waters while gazing upon the snowy landscape and the grandeur of Mount Iwaki—a truly therapeutic experience.

Beyond Adventure

Aomori Spring transcends the boundaries of a typical ski resort. It’s a destination where adventure seamlessly integrates with tranquility. Whether you’re carving through pristine powder, perfecting your skills in the parks, or simply enjoying the breathtaking views from the hotel, Aomori Spring offers a complete and immersive winter experience. It’s not just a getaway; it’s a journey into the heart of Japan’s northern winter paradise.

Aomori Spring Website: aomorispring.com

The Rockwood Hotel & Spa

Address: Ajigasawa-kogen, Ajigasawa-machi, Nishitsugaru-gun, Aomori Prefecture 038-2793

Phone: +81 (0) 173 72 1011