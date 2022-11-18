♥ Love ¥ Money ♣ Luck

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

It’s another busy week for hot fire sign Aries. The Sun enters your sector of long-distance travel. In-laws

may be involved. There’s a New Moon in this area of your chart. New beginnings may be featured,

adding to the excitement. Jupiter goes direct. This planet makes things bigger and more fun. Connections

flow smoothly. You may sense a shift that feels good.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

It’s all happening in your solar eighth house. The Sun enters this sector of your chart. Confidence comes

without warning. This represents a transformative time. It affects how you feel, a rebirth in perspective,

and circumstances you inherit. If you’re in a relationship, it’s what you share together. The New Moon is

here too, for a reset. Jupiter goes direct. You can’t miss.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

You’re about to enjoy a wonderful week. Why is that? The Sun enters your solar seventh house. It

symbolizes warmth, heart, and how you see yourself. Want to add a little light to the picture? You’re a

natural with friends and partners. The New Moon begins the next cycle when it comes to projects and

desires. It can represent a reset button, especially in long-term commitments.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

While others think of having fun, you are finding it. The Sun enters your work sector. What? You’re

allowed to enjoy it? Yes! You may not be able to resist, as this season brings out the frolic in others. The

New Moon is in this sector. It’s a clean slate, a reset. Jupiter goes direct. Be sure to accept what is offered,

except perhaps impossible extra hours!

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This week can be fun and frolic – a month ahead of schedule! The Sun enters your romance sector. This

includes what you see, hear, and the attitude others share. Being out, taking a walk, all vistas work to your

advantage. The New Moon is in the same area. Adventure, joy, and laughter are looking for you. Jupiter

goes direct. A long-term relationship has big potential.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

How would you like to see your days proceed? Do you prefer them orderly and smooth? Quiet and in

control? Wild and free? The Sun enters your solar fourth house. It offers confidence and a warm heart.

The New Moon is in this sector, too. An adventure is about to begin. Jupiter, who makes things bigger,

goes direct. It influences an important relationship for long-term perks.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The transit of the stars brings deluxe events to your life. It’s so much easier when the pieces fit. The Sun

transits to warm up conversations. Though you are independent, you still benefit from time with others.

This New Moon gets things going. Adventure is unavoidable. Jupiter, who is fun and expansive, goes

direct. Good fortune comes from work.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

What’s in store for you, Scorpio? This week offers more than a promise. The Sun moves to your solar

second house. If money or a gift comes your way, be sure to embrace it. It’s meant for you. This transit

lasts thirty days. The New Moon happens in this sector, too. Charting an upgrade or a different course

pays off. Jupiter goes direct. Life at home is mystically romantic.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Moments of feeling left out in the cold? You’ll soon see the warmth in your life. Vesta transits to

influence where you live. You have more stability than you think. The Sun enters your sign. Happy

Birthday! The New Moon has your name on it. What would you like to do, to match your heart’s desire?

Ruling planet Jupiter goes direct. It adds fun and expansion to your options.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Building on dreams? This is the week to do it. The Sun enters this sector of your chart. It lights up the

parts of your heart that tell you which way to move. The New Moon is here, too. A cycle with more fun

and adventure opens. Jupiter, social and expansive to a fault, goes direct. It acts on compassion and joins

in conversations that add to your confidence.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Thinking of getting together with friends? There’s so much more to come. The Sun enters this sector of

your chart. Groups and those who share your interests are supportive. They encourage your ideas and

boost confidence. A new project may find you. The New Moon is in this sector, too. Jupiter, who makes

things larger, goes direct. Watch what you agree to do.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Go ahead and jump into your career. A burst of energy and enthusiasm is about to hit. The Sun transits to

your solar tenth house. Compassionate you. Confidence and a warm heart take you far. The New Moon

encourages a reset if you’d like one. Jupiter goes direct in your sign. You may find yourself signed up for

all kinds of things, especially if music or films are involved.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani