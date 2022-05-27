♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Mars connects with Jupiter. They’re in your sign. There’s so much to do, and it’s all happening fast. On the upside, it may be what you’ve asked for. Venus transits to your solar second house. Money. The New Moon is a welcome relief. People say what needs to be said, so you have time to pursue options. One of the great perks of this week is you have risen to new levels.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

You move fast and nothing can stop you. Mars, the ultimate warrior, connects with Jupiter at the same degree. They’re in your solar twelfth house. While you may crave privacy and sanctuary, you’re preparing to jump out in front. Venus transits to Taurus. You look great and attract a higher level of luxury and ease. The New Moon brings conversations that catch your attention.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The Sun in your sign wishes you a Happy Birthday! Mars, the warrior, touches Jupiter. They expand connections in your house of friendships. They may seem to take over, but they’re just trying to create more fun. Venus transits to your sector of dreams. Go wild with ideas of luxury and love. The New Moon brings excitement to what’s new. You deserve it.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Venus is in your house of hopes and wishes. This goddess brings friends who make your life comfortable. They offer a perspective to lift your spirits. As they are substantial, you’ll notice more depth as you get to know them. The New Moon brings dreams you may have thought were just for others. You may have a recurring idea which signals a significant shift in your future.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Things move fast, and not entirely with your permission. While the universe may be ‘helping’, it could feel just the opposite. What you have put energy into is now manifesting. The thing is, it doesn’t always come with an exact arrival date. Venus transits to your career sector. This can mean an upgrade. The New Moon attracts friends with a great sense of humor – to the rescue.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Ruler Mercury is retrograde. Things can be confusing. It may still be fun, especially as you step back to view the big picture. You’re on a spiritual crusade. You’re in a body, which helps. Planet earth needs you as the cosmos finds a new balance. Venus transits for rewards as you express your mastery. The New Moon in your career sector offers clear vision. That’s how you roll.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Challenges are everywhere, and you leap over them. You take care of yourself and simultaneously put the universe back in order. Or at least what crosses your doorway. Venus transits to bring a material boost from a large institution, a partner, or both. Enjoy this. It brings beauty and peace of mind. The New Moon offers a spiritual perspective to those you love.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

What is going on with the universe? Scorpios make fantastic detectives. Your ability to see the big picture, yet understand its nuances makes you invaluable. Venus transits to your solar seventh house of partnerships. While normally one thinks of a personal relationship, a business opportunity looms. The New Moon brings a refreshing start to what you’ve been wanting.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Sagittarians think big. Really big. That’s why, as Mars connects with Jupiter, your manifesting skills go exponential. It’s time to believe. Mercury is retrograde, but you can do this. Your mind functions on a higher plane at this time. Ask the universe for assistance. Venus transits to help make work more comfortable. The New Moon brings a partner with hot ideas.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You’re doing so much – practically everything. With the majority of planets beneath the horizon in your chart, no one knows. Well, almost no one. Those close to you or living with you remain in awe. Venus transits to your solar fifth house. While romance may have to wait, you can get the family belongings sorted. The New Moon is a quick reset at work.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Aquarians often make big strides in the world. That’s because you take them. Your talents lie in breakthroughs. You connect the invisible dots. Mars in your solar third house makes your conversations hot and to the point. It’s a sexy quality. Others enjoy it. Venus, goddess of love and luxury, pins down what’s beautiful at home. The New Moon is about romance. Dive in.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Chaos. The universe needs some of it, but not all the time. You may not be able to carve out that sacred sanctuary you could silently sink into. So what does a Pisces do? Mars makes conversations quick and decisive. Mercury retrograde will change them. Venus transits to make sure there is beauty, profit, or both. The New Moon is nuts at home. Hang in there.