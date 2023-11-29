EXTASIA at R3 Club Lounge By Metropolis

Since its inception in 2020, R3 Club Lounge has firmly established itself as a cornerstone in Tokyo’s vibrant nightlife. Stemming from the creators of other Roppongi favorites like R1 Tokyo and R2 Supperclub, R3 Club Lounge consistently hosts top-tier DJs and live hip-hop and R&B artists from both Japan and around the world. This December, they’re introducing an exciting new monthly concept.

A view of the stage area and two of the VIP rooms at R3 Club Lounge

The upcoming highlight at R3 is the extravagant dinner show, EXTASIA, on December 14. This monthly dinner show presents a lavish five-course meal served alongside captivating live performances. The culinary journey begins with foie gras terrine and fruits, followed by the delectable lobster short pasta truffle. The experience continues with fresh fish in a champagne sauce with caviar, leading to a mouthwatering grilled wagyu sirloin with a kick of wasabi. The grand finale is a delicate chestnut pannacotta.

Produced by Kenichi Ebina, winner of America’s Got Talent season 8, the variety act show promises a dynamic night. DJs set the mood throughout the evening, hosted by the charismatic drag queen Goma Dango. Magician ATSUSHI ONO dazzles the audience, while comedian GONZO brings laughter. The performance lineup also includes the energetic contact improvisation and balance duo Σώμα (Soma), the captivating burlesque dancer Aya, and the breakdancers Masked Showman.

Tickets are priced at 16,500 yen, inclusive of dinner and one complimentary drink, or 8,800 yen with snacks and a complimentary drink.

The view of the bar stage area from the DJ booth at R3 Club Lounge

Meet the key figures:

Producer: EBIKEN

EBIKEN seamlessly integrates dance, pantomime, magic, music, and visual images into performances. As the first Asian winner of “America’s Got Talent,” he also holds the distinction of being the first Japanese to win the annual Amateur Night at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, and the first Japanese speaker at the prestigious TED Talk Conference.

MC: Goma Dango

Goma Dango, co-founder of House of Gaishoku with drag queen Shigata Ichikuchi, oversees the monthly LGBTQ show event “Bleauty Blenda” across Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, and more. Fluent in both English and Japanese, Goma Dango engages and excites the audience with a rare universal sense of tempo, intonation, laughter, and facial expressions.

Magician: Atushi Ono

Born in Kyoto, Japan, Atsushi Ono discovered his passion for magic as a child. Mentored by professional magicians Tom Frank and Tobias Pashia, Ono’s dedication and unique approach have earned him awards and acclaim.

Pole Dancer and Aerial Performance: Soma

Soma, derived from the Greek word for body (σώμα), features pole dancer Erika Relax and aerial performer Koe. Their collaboration since 2016 creates a magical performance blending their individual skills and backgrounds.

Performer: Gonzo

Gonzo, a comedian known for tambourine performances, has appeared on various Japanese television shows and the international “Got Talent” series. His extraordinary acts and tambourine expertise make him a standout performer.

Burlesque Dancer: Aya

Aya’s journey from classical ballet, rhythmic gymnastics, and jazz hip-hop to cheerleading has been remarkable. Her unique, curvy, and glamorous physique sets her apart, and she debuted as a showgirl in August 2023. Beyond the stage, Aya has made waves in the music video of “Afrika Baby Bam” from the Jungle Brothers and is active as a teacher and model.

Performance: Masked Showman (Breakin/Hand to Hand)

Masked Showman presents a masked performance featuring professionals from various disciplines like visual dance, breakdance, BMX, freestyle basketball, LED, and video performance.

The Venue:

R3 Club Lounge boasts four individually themed VIP rooms encircling the stage area. VIP guests enjoy personalized bottle and meal service with closeable windows in the Flower and GFK rooms for a more intimate experience. Offering food service from 5 pm to 10:30 pm, R3 transforms into a club lounge from 11 pm, making it the go-to venue for domestic and international performers and DJs.